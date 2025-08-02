Play ball: Opening ceremony provide parade of teams, memories and first pitches

The Rowan Junior team and coaching staff pose for a photo during the parade of teams. – Karen Kistler

The Rowan Senior team and coaching staff pose for a photo during the parade of teams. – Karen Kistler

National champion JROTC Honor Guard from West Caldwell High School presented the colors during the playing of the natioal anthem. – Karen Kistler

With teams and JROTC in the background, World War II veteran John Cauble, middle, throws out the first pitch with American Legion State Commander Devell “Bo” Durham, left, waiting to throw a second pitch. – Karen Kistler

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — The fields at Salisbury Community Park were bustling with activity July 28 in preparation for the opening ceremony and continued play of the seventh annual State Tournament for American Legion Softball.

Morning games had taken place, and at 1:30 p.m., the crowd gathered to watch the parade of teams and opening ceremony.

Wesley Hasson served as the emcee. He and his dad, Mike Hasson of Burke County, co-founded the American Legion Softball program in 2017.

With a background in coaching, Mike wanted to have a program with American Legion Softball as there was not one established and because he said, Little League had dropped the U19 program so “that motivated us to get the wheels turning” to have that program.

He took the idea to the American Legion department level, who agreed to one year but didn’t sanction it to continue.

“It went well,” he said, and the Legion decided to sanction it and continue it as a North Carolina program as of 2017.

Because of surgery, Mike was unable to be at the tournament, but Wesley was there and thanked everyone for their prayers and calls.

Wesley noted that his dad wished he could be there, but was thankful he could come out and it was “amazing to come even though he couldn’t.”

Mike shared that he watched as many games as he could.

A parade of the junior and senior teams followed with each team and their posts announced. First were junior teams, Post 21, Morganton; Post 29, Caldwell; Post 8, Davidson Choppers; Post 48, Hickory; Post 342, Rowan; and Post 82, Shelby.

Senior teams were Post 29, Caldwell; Post 8, Davidson Choppers; Post 342, Rowan; and Post 31, Wilkes.

After taking their places on the field, the ceremony continued with the marching in of two-year reigning national champion JROTC Honor Guard from West Caldwell High School.

Opening remarks were made by American Legion State Commander Devell “Bo” Durham who welcomed teams.

“I know the best team will win,” said Durham. “Everyone is already a winner because you’re representing an American Legion Post, wherever that post is located.”

Durham thanked the participants, coaches, parents and community “for loving American Legion Ladies Fastpitch Softball.

After a prayer, presentation of colors and national anthem, it was time for the opening pitch. On this occasion, two opening pitches were thrown, first by 98-year-old World War II veteran John Cauble and Durham.

Catchers took their places behind home plate, as the pair made their way to the pitcher’s mound. The crowd cheered as first Cauble and then Durham proceeded to make their pitches.

When asked about being able to participate, Cauble said it was wonderful and it was an honor.

Durham said he was “internalizing the opportunity that my daughter had years ago” and he was going down memory lane when she played softball, “so it’s almost like looking at my daughter out there having fun.”

Hasson concluded the ceremony by thanking some involved including General RV, Trent Bradshaw Financial Planning Inc., the Salisbury Parks and Recreation, Rowan Little League and Rowan Legion Softball Committee and Todd McNeely for putting this tournament together.

The teams dispersed to prepare for their next games.

Kary Hales, coach of the Rowan juniors team, said they had played their first game that morning and in the upcoming round she was “looking forward to seeing our girls really come together and play as one. I think they were a little nervous in the first game, but it’s just great to be out here with all the people that support Legion, Rowan County, all the above.”

Junior team member Kendall Craver, who pitches and plays second base said this was her first year to play. Teammates looked on as Craver shared that at that moment what was going through her mind was “just trying to pitch good.”

Teammate Emory Stewart said they “needed to play good this next game because we can’t lose.”

On the other side of the park, the Rowan seniors team was scheduled to play its next game as well.

Senior coach Allie Lyerly said they had played really well against Wilkes County that morning but lost in extra innings. They were to play Davidson next, noting they are a really strong team.

“They’re probably our biggest rival because they’re right up the road from us,” said Lyerly, adding they are a strong team, “but we’ve got a good team as well and we’re playing great ball.”

Being able to be at home is special, she said. “Rowan Legion is something that is such a big deal in Salisbury. It started with baseball, and now that it’s rolling over to softball, I think it’s just super cool to be a part of and watch these girls take pride in it.”

Each year has gotten bigger and the girls have gotten more excited about it, she said. “It’s a lot of fun. I’m thinking it’s going in the right direction, and I look forward to seeing the future of it.”

Senior team player Cressley Patterson, who plays catcher, said this was her first year on the team.

She had planned to play last year, but due to an injury couldn’t, but did attend lots of games, and said that was fun.

With this being her first tournament, Patterson said it was really fun and was ready to get out there and catch.

Winners this year were: Junior Legion State Champion Caldwell County with Burke County being runner-up. Senior Legion State Champion is Davidson County with Caldwell County being runner-up.

With this year’s tournament over, McNeely, who serves as organizer, the American Legion Softball commissioner and director for the state tournament, said they will be starting on team recruitment for next year.

COVID hit them hard. That year, he said, “we were going to have close to 100 teams.” They are come back and hope to double it next year.

Mike Hasson also noted how they are working their way back, “and we’re getting there.”

As for this year’s tournament, he said things went smoothly and was “very happy with that” and said they had a good turnout.

The storm on Sunday did slow things a little bit, but they were able to get some fields ready and carry on.

He did receive feedback “that everybody liked how we had the juniors and the seniors at the same field, that it brought a lot of energy and a good atmosphere. That’s the first time we had actually done that so that’s something to keep in mind going forward,” said McNeely.

Having served in the role of state director for the last three years, McNeely said his duties have included pretty much everything, but more people would be added to the state committee next year.

Queen Williams, a member of American Legion Post 342, said their post serves as the host for the local team. Sponsor of the tournament is the Rowan County Softball Committee, she said, composed of members from Posts 342, 146 and 112 with Williams serving as treasurer, Bob Bost president and Martha Corriher secretary.

McNeely said they want to make sure the community knows it’s out there, they have a great Little League program and that girls have the opportunity to go straight to another organization as they get older.