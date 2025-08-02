Laura Allen: Rowan County 4-H summer in review

Rowan 4-H’er Nathan Croyle served as the 2024-2025 NC 4-H State Council President. He was inducted into the NC 4-H Honor Club during the 2025 NC 4-H Congress.

Rowan County 4-H’ers who attended the NC 4-H Congress are pictured along with their 4-H Agent on the night of the Clover Gala.

The Rowan County 4-H delegation at the NC 4-H Electric Congress are pictured with two of the sponsors of the event.

Rowan County 4-H is busy all year long providing opportunities to local youths, but summer time definitely takes the cake. In the past three months, we’ve held workshops, traveled to overnight camps and conferences, competed in various 4-H contests and more. Now it’s time to give some shoutouts to all the amazing young people who have participated in 4-H opportunities so far this summer.

On June 17, 4-H’ers participated in 4-H Presentations and 4-H Entertains at the South Central District Activity Day. 4-H’ers ages 8-18 who placed gold or silver were then qualified for state presentations finals in July. 4-H’ers who participated included:

4-H presentations:

• Cloverbud (ages 5-7 as of Jan. 1): Sadie Allen, Jake Ramage, Kurt Thompson

• 8-10-year-olds: Luke Allen, Ada Waller

• 11-13-year-olds: John Tucker

• 14-18-year-olds: David Croyle, Nathan Croyle

4-H entertains:

• David Croyle, Nathan Croyle

On June 22-27, 19 youths ages 8-14 attended 4-H Camp at Millstone 4-H Camp in Ellerbe. For several of these youths, it was their first time away from home for an overnight trip without their family. They learned how to be independent, overcome fear, challenge themselves and grow during this week-long camp. Camp activities included: boating, fishing, swimming, archery, riflery, giant swing, rock wall climbing, low and high ropes courses, arts and crafts, dance, field games, campfires, talent show and more. If you are interested in your child attending 4-H Camp in 2026, contact laura_allen@ncsu.edu. A special thank you to those donors who helped provide financial support to several of our attendees.

The Rowan County 4-H poultry judging team competed in the NC 4-H Poultry Judging competition held in Raleigh on July 9. The junior team consisted of Jace Hastings, Baylee Householder, MaryLynn Overcash and Aislinn Watts. This team was 4th overall, with MaryLynn placing 6th individually. We had two seniors who competed as individuals: Aiden Best and Audrey Faggart. Congratulations to Audrey who was 4th individually in the senior division. These teams were coached by the 4-H agent and livestock agent.

Congratulations are in order for Ava Heilig and Kyann Race, members of the Happy Trails 4-H Club, who competed in the State 4-H Horse Show in Raleigh on July 9-13. A few achievement highlights include:

• Ava Heilig: Reserve champion in the junior ranch division. She qualified for the Southern Regional 4-H Horse Championships in Perry, Georgia on July 30-Aug. 3.

• Kyann Race: 1st place in halter class and 10th overall in ranch. She also received her bronze award in the N.C. 4-H Horse Program Achievement Award.

Rowan 4-H’ers also participated in the N.C. 4-H Horse Artistic Expression competition in July. The following 4-H’ers submitted their horse related artistic creations as part of this contest:

• Kyann Race, Sarah Tucker, John Tucker.

Rowan County had six youth delegates and 2 4-H volunteers attend the 78th annual N.C. 4-H Electric Congress, held at UNC-Wilmington in mid-July. Since 1947, Duke Energy and Dominion Energy have sponsored the annual congress to emphasize electrical energy concepts, energy conservation and safety working with electricity. Delegates included: David Croyle, Nathan Croyle, Carson Halpin, Sam Nguyen, Henry Waller and Lucas Weeder. 4-H volunteer attendees were Crystal Croyle and Drew Waller. These youth participants qualified based on their work with electric projects and their completion of a 4-H Project Record Book or 4-H Portfolio outlining their 4-H electric project participation. This was a free reward trip for them, which was full of learning and fun! For more information on the 4-H Electric Program, go to https://nc4h.ces.ncsu.edu/electric/ or email laura_allen@ncsu.edu.

On July 20-25, four Rowan 4-H’ers participated in the Fur, Fish & Game Rendezvous at Millstone 4-H Camp. This camping week was focused on hunting, fishing, forestry and being outdoors. Participants included Laylah Hamrick, Anna Parker, Caleb Parker and Jacob Parker.

North Carolina 4-H Congress was also held in Raleigh on July 21-25. The Rowan County 4-H delegation participated in the election process for the new State 4-H Council Officers, attended various workshops, participated in tour sites, participated in community service projects at various project sites in Raleigh, and interacted with 4-H members from all across the state. The following 4-H’ers represented Rowan County 4-H at NC 4-H Congress: David Croyle, Nathan Croyle, Lucas Douthit, Isabella Weeder, Lucas Weeder, Abigail Wood.

We had a very special year at 4-H Congress with many outstanding achievements by our 4-H’ers. These achievements include:

4-H’er Nathan Croyle was tapped into the N.C. 4-H Honor Club during 4-H Congress. This is the highest honor to be bestowed upon a 4-H member in N.C.. He also participated in the AIRE (Application, Interview, Resumé, Essay) process and was announced as an AIRE winner. As an AIRE winner, he was awarded a trip to the National 4-H Conference, which will be held in Washington, D.C., in April 2026. Additionally, Nathan helped lead 4-H Congress as he finished out his year of service as the 2024-25 North Carolina 4-H State Council President.

David Croyle was selected to perform at the NC 4-H Entertains Talent Show on Wednesday during 4-H Congress. He performed his rendition of the parody Microwave Popcorn, originally performed by Bo Burnham. His performance was a hit among the 4-H Congress participants and had the crowd engaged and excited.

We also had four 4-H’ers qualify to present 4-H presentations at the State Presentation Finals, held in Raleigh during 4-H Congress on July 21. Rowan 4-H was well represented at this state level competition, with all of our participants receiving Gold (1st place). They will also receive a monetary award for their Gold placings. Our gold award winners include:

• Entomology, 8-10-year-olds: Ada Waller

• Horticulture science, 8-10-year-olds: Luke Allen

• Ag safety and health, 11-13-year-olds: John Tucker

• Electric, 14-18-year-olds: Nathan Croyle

Lastly, I would like to take time to recognize a special donation that the Rowan County 4-H Program has recently received. The Richard Wainwright Barber Farm Preservation Trust recently donated $17,500 to the Rowan County 4-H Program. These funds will be instrumental in providing new and continued opportunities to youth in Rowan County. Thank you for your belief in the 4-H program in our county and for supporting Rowan’s youth who are our future.

Even though our summer programming has almost ended, please remember that the 4-H year continues. If your children are not already involved in 4-H, this is a great time to get started. We currently have six 4-H clubs in the county. These clubs meet once a month to conduct a business meeting and provide additional learning opportunities on various topics for youths ages 5-18 (as of Jan 1st). There are other 4-H opportunities available as well.

For more information on 4-H, contact 4-H Agent Laura Allen at 704-216-8970 or laura_allen@ncsu.edu. You can also go to https://rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/ , the Rowan County 4-H Program Facebook page, or come by the Rowan County Cooperative Extension office at 1959 Jake Alexander Blvd West, Suite 1400, Salisbury, NC 28147. 4-H is the youth development component of NC Cooperative Extension.

