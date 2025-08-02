Incidents and felony arrests — Aug. 2

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Salisbury Police reports

• A larceny of a motor vehicle from South Merritt Avenue reportedly occurred between 6 p.m. July 26 and 6:30 a.m. July 27.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle from Anne Street reportedly occurred between 9:30 p.m. July 30 and 9:07 a.m. July 31. Total estimated loss was $800.

• An incident of fraud and identity theft of a resident on Colby Circle was reported at noon on July 28. Total estimated loss was $375.

• A motor vehicle theft from Institute Street reportedly occurred between 10 p.m. July 30 and 6 a.m. July 31.

• An attempted theft of a motor vehicle from Statesville Boulevard reportedly occurred about 6 p.m. July 31.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Property damage due to vandalism at a business on North Main Street reportedly occurred between 7 and 7:30 p.m. July 29.

• A larceny from Lauren Oaks Drive, China Grove reportedly occurred between 12:42 and 8:58 a.m. July 30.

• A larceny from Mt. Hope Church Road reportedly occurred between noon July 25 and 5:38 p.m. July 30.

• An assault on U.S. Hwy. 52, Rockwell reportedly occurred about 6 p.m. July 23 and was reported on July 30.

• An incident of tampering with a motor vehicle on Willow Leaf Court, Kannapolis reportedly occurred between 12:10 and 11 a.m. July 30.

• Cordural Cowan, 37, was charged July 30 with possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm by a felon.