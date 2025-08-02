Gotta’ Run: Just a month until fall Beginning Runners Class

Our next Beginning Runners Class starts on Thursday, Sept. 4, at the Salisbury Police Department. The class meets for eight weeks, starting at 6 p.m. Each meeting starts with a classroom session of about 30 minutes before heading on city streets for a run that starts and finishes near the PD and the intersection of Lee and Liberty streets. Classroom session topics include shoes and equipment, stretching and strengthening, running form, injury prevention, nutrition and safety.

The first night run/walk will cover a half-mile distance, and we’ll build up over the eight weeks to 3.1 miles on the graduation evening of Oct. 23. We will use one of the measured 5K courses around town for the graduation 5K. Sponsors of the BRC classes are Salisbury Rowan Runners, Salisbury Parks and Recreation, Novant Health and the Salisbury Police Department.

Cost of the class remains $65 which includes the class fee, SRR membership for the next year, a training shirt and entry into one of our late fall 5Ks. Come dressed to run on the first night and bring your water bottle and plenty of questions. Fall classes generally have cooler temperatures than the spring classes and we look forward to that especially with recent heat and humidity.

The only running event in Rowan County in August is the SRR Prediction Run 5K. A prediction run starts with the runner or walker’s best prediction of his or her total time for 3.1 miles. Participants can run hard or easy, or just walk at their chosen pace. But all watches, phones and any other time measuring device will be collected before the start and cannot be used to help with pace or distance. The start and finish are clearly marked, and the course involves three laps around City Park. As one of our club members said the other day, “Everybody has the same chance to win!”

Afterwards, at the City Park Recreation Center, everyone gets a breakfast biscuit from Bojangles and other refreshments. The winner of the prediction run, meaning the closest prediction, gets a new pair of shoes from Ralph Baker Shoes. There will also be door prizes that include free race entries to upcoming events and other prizes from Topos shoes, Feetures Socks and Oofos sandals.

The Prediction Run starts at 8 a.m. and is free to all current Salisbury Rowan Runners members. Entry fee for all others is $30 and is good for a year’s membership in SRR.

The first September race locally is the Hugh Bost Memorial 5K and Fun Run in Rockwell on Sept. 6. Bost was the long-time police chief, and all proceeds will help fund canine officers for Rowan County law enforcement. The course will tour Rockwell, beginning and ending at Rockwell Park. Police Chief Cody Trexler is the race director.

Sept. 13 brings Deputy Barney Fife and Sheriff Andy Taylor back to the Run for the Word 5K and Fun Run in Landis. Yes, Deputy Fife already has ideas for crowd control, which may or may not include his one allocated bullet. Deputy Fife was apprised of several shifty individuals both running and along the course during last year’s event, and this year will run the race himself in newly designed uniform. All proceeds help fund the South Rowan Bible Teachers Association. Three teachers work in five area schools and all funding must be privately secured since the state doesn’t support the Bible teachers.

All runners and walkers not detained along the course by Deputy Fife will get free ice cream and a load of other refreshments at the finish.

Look for all of these events and lots of additional information at www.salisburyrowanrunners.org.