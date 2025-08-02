Ester Marsh: Time flies when you are having fun

Time flies when you are having fun!

Or at least that is what they say right? Well, I must be having a blast. This summer has flown by!

Public school starting this upcoming week, and colleges will follow shortly after. With time going so fast, things can also become overwhelming. I am a multitasker but also full-blown ADHD. I must organize my schedule and stick to it as much as I can, because we all know, life just happens.

Typically, I am pretty good at adjusting to whatever happens, but when it all happens in a short amount of time, things will fall through the cracks, and at times creating more challenges. Before our personal “computers” (phones), I had a “Palm” — remember those? It was a personal electronic organizer and boy did it make my life so much easier! Before the Palm, I had a work calendar, personal training calendar, home calendar and kids’ activities/obligations calendar. Needless to say, I missed out on important engagements. Or, I was at an appointment one week too early! So, the Palm made my life truly so much better. Well, then came the smart phone. And I agree, at times it’s a lot smarter than I am. I use it pretty much for everything and it all fits in the palm of my hand. I set reminders, I schedule appointments and all the other features it has. But when “I was having a blast” (time was flying too fast) I messed up on some important commitments. One was a speaking engagement which I was looking so much forward to, one an important birthday I missed by a day. I am not used to this anymore because of my personal assistant in my hand. Then I realized all the things I was doing and the things I and am involved with. Sleep was affected, eating habits (not having time to eat), not having time to write my columns, and starting to have bad days, in my usual good days. I realized I needed to re-group and balance my work, relaxation, hobbies and basic home life.

The positive effects you reap from a balanced life of work and relaxation are:

• Your body will thank you

• Your immune system will be stronger

• You won’t feel that you are “dragging” all the time

• You will think more quickly and clearly

• Your emotions will be more leveled out

• You will be more efficient at work

• You will boost the ones around you

Relaxation doesn’t have to be inactive. Different people relax differently; personally, I relax in all kinds of ways. I started to take classic Yang-style tai chi a year ago (which in those crazy weeks I skipped because of time crunch) which has really helped me to slow down and relax, and having fun doing it. Of course, working and/or interacting with my horses, dogs, cats, lizard and aquariums helps me relax. Other ways people can relax is to take up a hobby, or go for a walk. Take a warm bath, listen to your favorite music, watch a movie or read a book. Spend quality time with spouse or friend.

One thing to watch out for is negative relaxing; too many people look for other ways to “relax” such as smoking, drinking alcohol or even drugs. Even that you feel it’s helping you relax; it can be detrimental for your health, and create more chaos in your life.

So don’t stress to de-stress! Accept that stress and busy times are part of life. Make time for downtime by adding it into your schedule as you would a doctor’s appointment. Follow a routine that includes exercise and stretches. Give your mind a break by doing something completely different or at times nothing at all. And if you have vacation time, take it! It gives you time to recharge, rejuvenate and relax. Do as we Dutch people do: “Work to live, not live to work.” I started listening to this myself again.

Ester H. Marsh is associate executive director and director of healthy living at the J.F. Hurley Family YMCA.