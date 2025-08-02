County returning state grant after reentry council unable to get off ground

SALISBURY — Rowan County has made the decision to return grant funding received from the state that would have funded a local reentry council after officials said they could not guarantee the long-term health of the program due to uncertainties around state funding.

The county received $150,000 in initial funding from the N.C. Department of Adult Corrections that would have paid for local staffing, allowing the county to serve as an “intermediary agency,” meaning the county would be the fiscal agent for the council, hiring the staff, managing the budget and expenditures and managing contracts with local service providers. The county would also be required to serve in a liaison role with the NCDAC and coordinate the council’s activities.

However, the catch for several reasons, with one of the primary being that state officials could not guarantee the county that the program would remain funded for the next few years, said Veteran Services Director Justan Mounts, who headed the work for the county. The grant is potentially $450,000 over three years, however the county is required to request a renewal every year.

The grant also required that the county hire two positions for the reentry program, which Mounts said also presented a struggle.

“The state required two case management positions, and with that the pay we were able to offer was what I would define as non-competitive. Those funds for the program came from an unused line item for the past year, and (the county’s state liaison) wasn’t confident that the grant would be extended,” said Mounts.

Mounts said that he personally struggled with the hiring process, because the lack of certainty around future funding provided an “ethical conundrum,” by attempting to hire an employee “that may not have a position after the grant is out in five or six months.”

As part of the process, Mounts also noted that the county’s job openings did not attract any candidates.

Reentry councils are agencies aimed at assisting recently-incarcerated individuals with the transition back into life outside of prison.

The closest counties to Rowan County with councils are Forsyth and Mecklenburg. They serve as organized networks that connect and coordinate multiple community partners and offer their resources to assist formerly-incarcerated individuals. Common members of the various councils include local justice system officials, community colleges, vocational rehabilitation services and mental health professionals.

Mounts makes no secret of his disappointment that Rowan County could not join the list of communities throughout the state with active councils.

“Serving our at-risk communities is a high priority of mine, like through our Veterans Treatment Court, and returning this (grant) means that we can’t do that the way I’d hoped,” said Mounts.

The Veterans Treatment Court is a county program that aims to help justice-involved veterans with challenges related to substance use disorders, mental health conditions and other issues involving community reintegration.

The return of the grant funding, which would be completed by retroactively declining the grant award, as well as a budget amendment to remove it from the current budget is on the consent agenda for the Rowan County Board of Commissioners scheduled for Monday.

Mounts said that he was not sure what the county could take away from the process in terms of future feedback.

“There are a lot of these programs that may not be, by definition, at risk, but it’s difficult to have confidence in the future of the funding. We need to be able to secure funding for at least three years with confidence, but it’s largely out of the hands of the county and honestly, it’s largely out of the hands of the state,” said Mounts.