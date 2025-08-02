CHNA officials share study results

SALISBURY — Rowan County Health Department officials are making their rounds.

Every 3-4 years, each county in the state conducts a Community Health Needs Assessment which is designed to provide a picture of the area’s health, assist in decision making and advocate for a call to action.

That process includes surveying community members, collecting primary and secondary data from various sources, engaging with key stakeholders and selecting priority issues.

Community Health Manager and Healthy Rowan Executive Director Courtney Meece, Rowan County Health Director Alyssa Harris and Public Health Education Manager Dylan Mott are now taking data compiled through the study to the people through various health presentations.

“The final CHNA document will not be released until March 2026, when it has to go to the state, but we are doing our presentations and everything between now and October,” Meece said. “Any group that wants us to come out and do a presentation we totally can.”

Meece indicated that they are presenting their findings to audiences of different size and scope.

“We’re going to a bunch of different municipalities to do their town halls,” Meece said. “… Dylan has done a phenomenal job at creating relationships with local municipalities, so it was just a matter of reaching out to their town clerk, saying ‘this is what we are doing and can we get in front of your group.’”

The length of time allotted to the health department staff will determine how in depth the presentations go. A recent presentation lasted a half hour.



“We talked about key points about demographics, health factors, insurance access, provider workforce for primary care, dental and mental health, and then what our health outcomes look like and how they compare to other counties,” Meece said.

Meece mentioned that they are not just prepared to talk to municipalities but eager to address any community stakeholders.

“We have such a diverse community that people might cling to different data points, if that is something that they care about because that has influenced their life,” Meece said.

Disseminating the data is just one more part of the process.

“We are writing the actual report and we have a couple steps between that and submitting the report to the state,” Meece said. “We have to come up with a resource list. These are our new priority areas. We have to identify if there are gaps and what resources are in the community to address those areas.”

Healthy Rowan will be leading that.

“Then we move into an action plan,” Meece said. “That is where the fun happens. You have all this information and one all this work, so what are you going to do? For example, housing is one of our priority areas. Maybe that is something the city of Salisbury, or the Roofs over Rowan, could tell us what they are needing and we can create action plans around that.

“We can reach out to different foundations, write grants with those requests and really put the wheels to the pavement as far as getting the work going.

”To schedule a presentation, email Meece at Courtney.Meece@rowancountync.gov.