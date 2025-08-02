Ashlie Miller: Faith on the zipline

By Ashlie Miller

Was I ready for this moment? A 19-year-old was strapping in my 7-year-old for his first zipline experience. How watchful would you have been in a moment like that? Maybe you have been in a moment like that. Normally, I would have been extremely cautious and questioning.

This wasn’t just any older teen, though; this was my firstborn preparing and checking his littlest brother. There is a 13-year difference in their ages. My oldest has been interning at Snowbird Wilderness Outfitters (SWO), a Christian retreat and camp center in Andrews for the last year. He has been well-trained to work various outdoor recreation activities, but this summer, the zipline is his expertise. Watching him work in his element put my parenting into perspective.

Like any cautious mother, I watched closely to see if my baby boy was being properly harnessed. But, I was able to put those cautions aside because I knew the one in whom we were entrusting care — a brother who cared and loved and would protect his baby brother better than anyone else. After being double-checked by another activity assistant, my 7-year-old made his way up the trail to the high tree for his adrenaline-filled rush. And what a rush! His squeal of terror turned to delight as much of the camp could hear him. “Must be Chase’s brother,” I heard other recreation leaders remark. Yes, for big brother also vocalizes excitement with explosions of yells and yawps.

My husband and I have also watched our oldest learn to exercise what he has learned in other ways. No longer under the shelter and care of his home and family, he has to work out his own salvation and faith journey. His father and I, along with other spiritual influences, did our best to spread a buffet, equipping him for walking by faith. The last year has provided many opportunities for him to make his faith his own, drawing him to seek answers in the Bible and to ask questions of those who have a heart leaning into the Savior and Creator. In turn, he has been able to share his personal struggles, his knowledge of God’s Word, and the encouragement and comfort God has given him with other interns and campers alike.

I can still remember my oldest needing me to help make sure he was safe and being smart as he dared to attempt his own adrenaline rush activities. Now, he is doing much of the same for others — his little brother, yes, but also to those he interacts with from week to week. I may not have been ready for this, but he was, and God has met him there. Much of Christian parenting is learning to let go of that harness and believing that God is faithful to be the Father and the Holy Spirit in their lives. But if God has truly begun a good work in them, we know He will complete it (see Philippians 1:6).

Ashlie Miller and her husband raise their children in Concord. She will be saving this piece to reread and remind herself of these truths later.