Landis police, state agents seize vapes and counterfeit products from vape shop

LANDIS — Landis police were joined by the N.C. Secretary of State’s Anti-Counterfeiting Taskforce in executing a search warrant at a local business on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the town, officials conducted a search at A&A Vape Shop at 1705 South Main St.

During the search, investigators seized a significant quantity of vapes. The search also yielded 2,518 pounds of marijuana and over $1,800 worth of counterfeit and health and safety items.

Investigators would not say what prompted the search warrant.

This investigation is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.