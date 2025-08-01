Kannapolis funds 19 nonprofit requests for fiscal year

KANNAPOLIS — Each year, the city apportions some of the money it receives from the federal Housing and Urban Development to fund grant requests for local nonprofits, and at its most recent meeting, the Kannapolis City Council agreed to support 19 of the requests it received.

Community Development Program Administrator Sherry Gordon said the city expects to receive $380,894 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for the fiscal year, and of that, the council has already set aside $60,000 in CDBG program income along with another $56,000 in public service grants, for a total of $116,000 available to nonprofits.

“A total of 23 applications were received,” she said. “The Community Improvement Commission recommends funding 19 of these organizations based, in part, on the use of funds and priority needs identified in the CHA community needs survey, which include housing, behavioral health and early childhood education.”

No funds were set aside this year for infrastructure or building, she added.

Not every request was funded in full for the amount requested and Gordon listed all the requests and recommended funding, along with the plans for using the money.

AYA House asked for $30,000 to cover existing home and office maintenance for the transitional housing program that serves 75 residents. The city funded $50,000.

Big Brothers Big Sisters asked for and received $5,000 toward matching funds for development and youth activities with an intentional focus on giving children mental health strategies for upward mobility. The goal is to serve 125 students.

Cabarrus County Partnership for Children requested and received $5,000 for public safety services such as car seats, cribs/mattresses, pack and play and parental education. The goal is to serve 50 residents.

Cabarrus Health Alliance asked for and received $5,000 to be used to provide comprehensive dental health services to Title I Kannapolis City School students who are uninsured. The goal is to serve 20 students.

Classroom Central requested $7,000 and received $5,000 to supplement the Free Store program that provides school supplies to KCS teachers. The goal is to serve 2,925 students.

Conflict Resolution asked for and received $5,000 to help cover salaries, equipment and overhead expenses for the Teen Court and Truancy program. The goal is to serve 100 students.

Cooperative Christian Ministry asked for and received $5,000 to be used to support staff salaries to assist individuals and families in crisis, with a goal of avoiding utility shutoffs, evictions. The goal is to serve 222 households.

Dream Create Grow Foundation requested $15,000 and was given $5,000 to help fund the scholarship program for therapy services and equipment for local children and families. The goal is to serve 10 households.

Elder Orphan Care requested and received $5,000 to be used for staff salaries, mileage compensation and volunteer training, all to help adults over 60 with mobile pantry and household products. The goal is to serve 25 households.

Faith Fellowship Church asked for $15,000 and received $2,500 to be used for food, gas and other expenses to help the homeless, including providing transportation to job opportunities, doctor’s appointments and other needs. The goal is to serve 250 residents.

Families First asked for and received $5,000 to be used for a home-based program for childcare needs funding for educational books/toys and to strengthen under-resourced home based child care networks. The goal is to serve 30 residents.

Main Street Market asked for and received $2,500 to be used for the market payroll program that provides healthy foods to all in community, supports local farmers and employs Getting Ahead Graduates. The goal is to serve 467 clients.

Midway Opportunity House requested and received $5,000 to be used for staff salaries for day shelter program for homeless. The goal is to serve 155 clients.

Peek Into a New Horizon: Peek Next Gen requested $15,000 and received $5,000 to support the afterschool operational budget enriching the lives of youth. The goal is to serve 25 residents.

Present Age Ministries asked for and received $5,000 to be used to staff further human trafficking prevention programming in schools. The goal is to serve 12 households.

Prosperity Unlimited, Inc. requested and received $5,000 to be used for direct administrative support to assist housing counseling activities and administrative tasks. The goal is to serve 43 residents.

PURE Excellence requested $10,000 and received $5,000 to be used for professional development for childcare providers, materials and supplies for training sessions and classrooms, and supplemental pay for staff to encourage participation.

Rowan Helping Ministries asked for and received $5,000 to be used for crisis network which helps low income families with assistance for utility disconnections, evictions, first month’s rent, etc. The goal is to serve 10 households.

Vision for Life asked for $10,000 and received $5,000 to be used for the mentoring and tutoring program for KCS students. The goal is to serve 25 students.

In addition to the 19 grants, the council also approved setting aside $1,000 to assist any agency that was unable to submit an application by the deadline or for a need that arises after approvals.

The council unanimously approved the requests.