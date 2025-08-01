It’s gotta be the shoes: CIS of Rowan sends students back to school with fresh kicks

Dozens of Communities in Schools of Rowan County students selected new shoes on Thursday to get ready to go back ot school. - Chandler Inions

SALISBURY — There’s nothing quite like a new pair of shoes to make you comfortable to take a big step.

Students in Communities in Schools of Rowan County were surprised to learn that they would be picking out a new pair of shoes at The Shoe Dept. in Salisbury on Thursday after boarding a bus to an unknown destination.

Director James Davis said they wanted to make it a surprise as a reward for students who signed up for a back to school event his organization is holding.

“We took the families that took the initiative to sign up and went to them and pulled ones that we knew that signed up on time and early,” Davis said. “We said, ‘Hey, y’all will be the ones who get rewarded for participating and doing what we need them to do.

“We try to do things like this for families that take the initiative to be a part of programs in the summer and throughout the year.”

Davis explained that they have been working with the local Shoe Dept. location for a couple of years to help his organization’s students with their footwear needs.

“(Manager Charlotte Norris) has been helping me with discounts to get kids shoes for about two years now,” Davis said. “We come here, get the shoes and take them out to the kids … But this year, we decided before school starts, how can we bring a group of kids here and get it started with all the back to school things kicking off. We wanted to do something special.”

It was not just a new pair of shoes though, the students also got to pick out a new pair of socks.

“They were very excited about getting them,” Davis said. “They are already talking about which ones they can wear. And what they are going to wear them with. It’s a great way to make sure they feel good going into the school year.

“…One thing we find is when kids and even adults get a new pair of shoes, it gives you a different swagger. It makes you feel more confident and more vibrant.”

Jayden Phillips was one of the students who participated in the shoe selection. The 8th grader at Concord Lake STEAM Academy picked out a pair of Nike Court Visions that were beige and white.

He is excited to return to school and see his friends and he is eager to join them in what he called fit check.

“It’s where all our friends come together and look at the shoes,” Philips said. “Our school has uniforms so that is where we can differentiate.”

Despite his age, Phillips is a published author with multiple books on Amazon including “Caruso” and “Crowned.”

As his writing keeps him on his toes, thanks to CIS of Rowan County, his feet will stay comfy.