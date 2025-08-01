Incidents and felony arrests — Aug. 1

All those listed below with charges are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Salisbury Police reports

• A larceny from a business on East Innes Street reportedly occurred about 7:45 p.m. July 30. Total estimated loss was $500.

• An assault on East Innes Street reportedly occurred about 7:45 p.m. July 30.

• A motor vehicle theft from South Merritt Avenue reportedly occurred between 6:30 p.m. July 26 and 6:30 a.m. July 27.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A fraudulent transaction on North Main Street reportedly occurred at 3:47 p.m. July 29.

• A report of fraud on Brown Road, China Grove reportedly occurred at 5:28 p.m. July 29.

• Holley Danielle Wilson, 30, was charged July 29 with felony breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering, and two counts of failure to appear/comply.

• Tiffany Lynn Smith, 36, was charged July 29 with intimidating a witness and injury to personal property.