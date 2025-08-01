Cool contest ramps up for sixth annual competition

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

While the temperatures outside have been hot, there’s something cool on the horizon.

Nominations for the sixth annual “Coolest Thing in N.C.” competition officially opened on July 30 and will remain open until Aug. 13.

The contest, sponsored by the N.C. Chamber, spotlights North Carolina’s manufacturing industry, one that, according to a release from the chamber, “generates more than 13.3 percent of the gross state product and employs more than 10 percent of the state’s workforce.”

Since the contest first started in 2020, Rowan County has been represented with nominations and been in the winner’s circle including Cleveland’s Western Star 49X Vocational Truck, which won the statewide competition in 2021.

In 2024, Rowan County had three businesses nominated. In a previous article, it said that the Rowan County EDC nominated Clayton Rockwell, Hexagon Agility and Cheerwine, which made it into the semifinals of the competition that year.

Something new this year, the release noted, will be the recognition of three winners in this public-driven contest, including one for businesses with less than 100 employees, one for businesses with 100-999 employees and one for businesses with 1000+ employees.

“North Carolina is home to some of the most creative and cutting-edge manufacturers in the world,” N.C. Chamber President and CEO Gary J. Salamido said in the release. “‘The ‘Coolest Thing Made in N.C.’ contest is a fun way to celebrate the people and products that make our state unique. Every nomination tells a story of innovation, pride and possibility and helps highlight the meaningful career opportunities this industry offers to students, veterans and adult learners across North Carolina.”

This year’s presenting sponsor of the online competition is Baxter and Business North Carolina is 2025’s media partner.

“As the exclusive North Carolina affiliate for the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), the N.C. Chamber knows that a strong manufacturing industry is crucial to the state’s economic and competitive success. The North Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NCMEP) is collaborating on the annual contest as a supporting organization,” the release said.

The public can go online and nominate any product that is made in North Carolina by visiting coolestthingmadeinnc.com by Aug. 13.

As noted on the site, several rules apply to nominating and voting including the fact that the product must be made in North Carolina; however, the company’s headquarters do not have to be in the state, plus companies that have won in the past five years are not eligible for the contest.

For a complete list of rules, visit the website above and click on rules and prizes.

On Aug. 21, the N.C. Chamber will announce a complete listing of the nominees, and the public can at that time visit the site and cast their vote for “Coolest Thing in N.C..”

Voting can take place with one vote per day and those receiving the highest number of votes will proceed to the next round with the winning products to be announced on Oct. 2, the day before National Manufacturing Day. “October is National Manufacturing Month, and MFG Day, organized nationally by the NAM and The Manufacturing Institute, highlights the rewarding career opportunities of modern manufacturing,” the release said.