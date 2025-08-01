Board of Elections to decide early voting schedule Wednesday

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Elections unveiled its options for early voting schedules and has set the meeting to discuss the plans for Wednesday, Aug. 6.

The options before the board include differing amounts of weekend days for voting during the early voting period, which runs from Oct. 16 through Nov. 1. State law requires that 13 days be open for early voting by opening the polling locations on every weekday and the last Saturday.

The four plans include:

A 13-day plan that includes the minimum of one Saturday.

A 14-day plan that includes Saturday, Oct. 18 and Nov 1.

A 15-day plan that includes Saturdays Oct. 18 and Nov. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 19

A 17-day plan that includes all three Saturdays (Oct. 18, Oct. 25, Nov. 1) and two Sundays (Oct. 19 and Oct. 26).

The Board of Elections only has one polling location open during early voting, the Rowan County Board of Elections office in the Rowan Community Center, formerly the West End Plaza, 1941 Jake Alexander Blvd. W. The voting will take place in the Cardinal Room Event Center, the former JCPenney.

The early voting schedule has been a contested issue in recent years, with local party officials arguing for and against several of the options presented. In 2024, the members of the board at the time voted unanimously to approve the 17-day plan.

The issue was more hotly contested in 2023, when the argument centered around the burden of the increased hours on poll workers versus the increased availability for working voters.

In 2023, the board members were split down the middle between the 13- and 17-day plans and agreed to approve the 15-day plan as a compromise.

The meeting where the schedule will be decided will be held on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Board of Elections meeting room, also in the Rowan Community Center.