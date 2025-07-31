Tell the Truth Rally for Democracy

Salisbury Indivisible is organizing a protest that will take place on Saturday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will be located along Innes Street in front of the Bell Tower Green.

“Aug. 2 is a national day of protest, and we will be out with people across the country to express our anger and frustration with the Trump administration’s policies,” noted a release from an organizer.

Attendees are encouraged to bring protest signs, American flags, water and sunscreen. This event is being planned in partnership with Women for Community Justice and the Rowan County Democratic Party.