Salisbury to host National Night Out and community resource fair

SALISBURY — The city of Salisbury will host the annual National Night Out and Back-to-School Community Resource Fair on Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Bell Tower Green Park, in collaboration with local community agencies, neighborhoods and the Salisbury Police Department.

National Night Out, founded in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, is a nationwide initiative that aims to strengthen police-community partnerships and neighborhood connections. The evening will promote engagement, safety awareness and highlights local law enforcement programs like neighborhood watch and crime prevention efforts.

The event will also bring together community organizations specializing in health, education, senior services and other resources to assist local families preparing for the new school year. Children who attend with a parent or guardian will receive a selection of school supplies while supplies last. The event will also feature free food, music and activities for all ages.

Salisbury Transit will provide free bus transportation to the event. Riders will not be charged after 4 p.m. and all routes will leave the park by 7:30 p.m.

In support of the community event, the Salisbury City Council meeting scheduled for the same day will begin early at 3:00 p.m., allowing Council members to attend the event after the meeting has ended.

Neighborhoods interested in hosting a table or display at Bell Tower Green may contact the Community Engagement Department at engagement@salisburync.gov.

For more information, contact Anne Little at anne.little@salisburync.gov or 704-638-5218.