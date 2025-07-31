Rowan Chamber announces 33rd Leadership class

The Rowan Chamber of Commerce has announced its 33rd Class of Leadership Rowan. Since 1992, the Rowan Chamber and Leadership Rowan have been dedicated to ensuring that the community’s most influential and esteemed leaders are well-informed about local issues, highly networked and passionate about the community’s success.

These talented leaders will engage in a 10-month program that includes exclusive tours and hands-on experiences, working closely with area leaders who daily tackle the community’s biggest challenges.

Armed with new knowledge, connections and perspectives, Leadership Rowan graduates are well-prepared to take their places as effective community leaders.

“Leadership Rowan has a proud history of shaping our community’s leaders, with more than 800 graduates to date,” said Nick Means of F&M Bank, chair of the Leadership Rowan Steering Committee. “Its continued success reflects Rowan County’s strong commitment to developing informed, engaged leaders who work together to move our community forward. This program’s success has even led to the launch of a youth program, expanding its impact to the next generation of leaders.”

The 31 members of the 2025-26 Class are:

Kristen Bowers, Moose Pharmacy

Kendra Bowman, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Michael Brooks, city of Salisbury

Dana Burris, F&M Bank

Maddie Capel, Catawba College

Mandy Earnhardt, Main Street Marketplace

Allie Elstermann, city of Salisbury

Chelsea Franzese, Terrie Hess Child Advocacy Center

Mary Glidewell, Lutheran Services Carolinas

Mitchell Gober, Southern Power – Plant Rowan

Heather Haaland, Nazareth Child & Family Connection

Jason Hord, town of Granite Quarry

Betsy Jones, F&M Bank

Heather Kann, town of Spencer

Tyler Kent, N.C. Transportation Museum

Heather Kincel, Rufty-Holmes Senior Center

Cory Kluttz, F&M Bank

Jose Martinez, Walser Technology Group, Inc.

Kevin McClain, Piedmont Correctional Institution

Mai Li Munoz, Livingstone College

Jennifer Payne, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Chanel Quick, Livingstone College

Katelin Rice, Partners in Learning Child Development Center

Daniela Salazar, Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers, Inc.

Jill Sellers, town of China Grove

Sydney Smith Hamrick, Rowan Public Library, Rowan County Government

Beth Ann Stowe, Patterson Farm, Inc.

Ginger Tavernier, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Jordan Thompson, Hotwire Communications

Patricia West, Atrium Health

Jennifer Yurchisin, Catawba College

Class members participate in a two-day retreat Aug. 21-22 where they will engage in a Simulated Society (SIMSOC) exercise and get to know their fellow classmates. After the retreat, participants will attend a full-day session each month from September through May to enhance their leadership skills and knowledge of Rowan County. The class will attend sessions in the categories of history and power, criminal justice, public education, human needs, government, communications, business and the economy, and quality of life.

Each year, Leadership Rowan is planned by the Leadership Steering Committee and co-chairs from last year’s leadership class. In addition to Means, the Steering Committee includes Deborah Johnson, Livingstone College; Alisha-Byrd Clark, Gemstones and COMPASS Leadership Academy; Erik Lipscomb, Global Contact Services; Shawn P. Edman, Terrie Hess Child Advocacy Center; Kaisha Brown, city of Salisbury; Lorie Aldridge, Trinity Oaks; Tracy Alewine, Walser Technology Group; Peter Franzese, town of Spencer; Leigh Ellington, Catawba College; David Beasley, Novant Health Rowan; Dillon Brewer, town of Rockwell; Chris Nesbitt, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College; Cinthia Rodriguez, Smart Start Rowan; Elaine Spalding, Rowan Chamber president; and Sydney T. Murphy, Rowan Chamber.

The Rowan Chamber of Commerce is confident that the 2025-26 Leadership Rowan Class will continue the program’s legacy of excellence. By fostering collaboration, understanding and innovation, these leaders will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Rowan County.