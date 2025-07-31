Renee Scheidt: Beware of leopards: They don’t change their spots

By Renee Coates Scheidt

I learned a long time ago that a leopard doesn’t change its spots. They may masquerade as harmless, no longer posing any threats, and even be friendly. But it’s all a con game. At the end of the day, the leopard will turn on you and do what leopards do — devour you. They most definitely are not looking out for you!

Such is the case with former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, who recently announced his run as the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate. There’s no question that, personally, Cooper is a very likable man. He portrays himself as a small-town lawyer who grew up going to Sunday school and church, seeking to identify with many of us. But don’t be fooled by this charming, Southern gentleman. He’ll try to win you over with his affable personality and good looks, hoping to convince you that he’s just like us, and looking out for our best interests. But this coming senate race isn’t a likeability contest. It’s about policies. The truth about Cooper’s record during his tenure in state politics reveals just how out of step his policies are with our citizens. In spite of appearances, the former governor is a radical, leftist Democrat, so much so that Kamala considered having him run as her vice president. That fact alone should tell anyone everything they need to know about Cooper. Anybody who identifies with policies espoused by Kamala is way out of line with North Carolina voters.

The best indicator of future performance is a person’s record. And Cooper’s reads like the extremist, progressive he is. He repealed the “bathroom bill,” which kept boys out of girls’ bathrooms. I wonder if he would have done so if his three daughters were still little girls? His support for transgenderism was revealed by his veto of three bills passed by the Legislature in 2023, which kept biological boys from participating in girls’ sports, required parental notification for children identifying as the opposite sex during school, and banned medical surgeries for gender confused children. Thankfully, all of these vetoes were overridden by the Republican majority in the N.C. Legislature. Had it not been for this Republican majority, the damage done to our great state would have been much worse. Cooper continually fought against the Legislature. He vetoed 104 bills during his governorship, almost three times the total vetoes of all previous governors combined. What does this say about Cooper’s policies? This fact alone demonstrated that Cooper is not in alignment with the majority of the people. Perhaps he might feel more at home in California.

Cooper is a friend of Planned Parenthood and supports the abortion industry. He voted against a bill to reduce the abortion time from 20 weeks to 12 weeks. He was a strong proponent of the EPA and its regulations, seeking to make N.C. carbon-neutral by 2050. What person doesn’t want clean air and water? But when it comes with extreme costs crippling its citizens, then other available, sound alternatives should be sought.

Additionally, he vetoed a state energy bill that classified nuclear power as a clean energy resource, sought to place windmills off our coasts, and expanded electric vehicle infrastructure to minimize gas-powered vehicles. For all his talk about supporting public education, test results show he failed. Our children are less educated and ill-equipped today than before, and certainly not equipped to meet the demands of the future.

This senate race will be one of great national interest, with the National Democratic Party throwing in boatloads of money to defeat the Republican candidate. Policies, not personalities, must remain the focus. The good people of the Tar Heel state deserve a senator who reflects their values and priorities. In spite of all his charisma, Roy Cooper has proven he is not the person to fill this position. His spots have not changed.

Renee C. Scheidt lives in Salisbury.