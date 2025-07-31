My Turn: Susan Shinn Turner: Ready for the fight

I grew up with public television.

Mister Rogers taught me about kindness, imagination, how things worked and that it was OK to have friends who had different color skin from mine. (Mister Rogers and Officer Clemmons washing each other’s feet one hot summer day.)

From “Sesame Street,” I learned about friendship from Bert and Ernie. Big Bird taught me how to be empathetic. When Mr. Hooper died, I learned that it was OK to be sad.

From “The Electric Company,” I learned from a young, hip Morgan Freeman that knowing how to read was cool. “Easy Reader, that’s my name, reading, reading, that’s my game!”

Freeman was with the cast from 1971 to 1975. You seriously could not get any cooler than that.

When I became a mom, I knew that public television would be a safe haven and a place where Andrew could learn, too.

“Between the Lions” was a show set at the New York Public Library — of course it promoted reading. It incorporated live action, animation and puppets. So fun. To this day, Andrew and I still sing the Arty Smartypants song. (Don’t ask. He won’t admit it.)

“Arthur” was an animated series featuring the adventures of a young aardvark, his annoying sister D.W., and their lovely parents. During its amazing 25-season run, the show dealt with how to get along with siblings and teachers, as well as growing-up challenges such as homework and bullying.

Along with Mister Rogers, Andrew watched “Sesame Street,” “Curious George,” “The Wild Kratts,” and more.

I knew it was time to get supper ready when Andrew yelled, “Maaaaaaahm, Jim Lehrer’s on!”

Lehrer stepped down from the PBS NewsHour in 2011, but not before Andrew recognized his face. We also got to know Judy Woodruff and Gwen Ifill when they took over the broadcast in 2013. No better journalists could you find. The same at NPR with the late Cokie Roberts, Diane Rehm, Lakshmi Singh, Eleanor Beardsley, Steve Inskeep, Scott Simon and so, so many more.

When I was single, Friday nights were not complete without listening to “The Moth,” — an hour of true stories told live on stage, without notes. I still remember the Ultimate Frisbee guy (Bobby Stoddard) who caught a runaway baby on a ski slope. Then there was that guy in a bar who had a crush on a guy who turned out to be Jeffrey Dahmer.

Chilling.

My Saturday mornings always included the always-entertaining automotive Q&A show, “Click and Clack” (tagline: “Don’t drive like my brother!”) and then “Wait! Wait! … Don’t Tell Me!” the weekly NPR news quiz with Peter Sagal.

Sundays were reserved for “Prairie Home Companion.”

When I’m in the car alone — My Beloved is a classic rock ’n’ roll guy — I listen to either WUNC (Chapel Hill) or WFAE (Charlotte), depending where I am. I’ve adored the fabulous Tommy Tomlinson’s podcast, “Southbound.” Tommy, author of two fabulous books, “The Elephant in the Room” and “Dogland” (my Labrador Deacon is still mad she didn’t make the cover), recently announced he was leaving WFAE to return to writing full-time. I wish him the best.

David Crabtree is CEO of Public Television North Carolina following a long career as anchor for WRAL in Raleigh. We started working on his memoirs six years ago and have been instant, dear friends since.

When I heard about the “rescission” cuts of more than $1 billion to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting — the entity which provides grants to NPR, PBS and their member stations, I was in disbelief. Then I looked up “rescission.” I was livid. How could you cut something that is free for all Americans?

PBS North Carolina is slated to lose $9 million over the next two years.

“How can I help?” I asked him.

While programming is free, it’s not free to produce, he said. “If people believe in our mission of education and public safety and enjoy any of the programs, and if they can donate, any amount helps.”

Crabtree is up for the fight. He wrote in a July 24 editorial, “We are here. We are ready. And we are not going anywhere.”

Freelance writer and editor Susan Shinn Turner lives in Raleigh with her family.