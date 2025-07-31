My future me: CIS Rowan students investigate college and career opportunities through summer initiative  

Communities in Schools Rowan students pause for a photo at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News. - Submitted

SALISBURY — A group of 28 rising 10th to 12th graders from Rowan County embarked on an exciting journey into their futures this summer through the Communities In Schools (CIS) Rowan My Future Me Program — a four-week effort aimed at equipping high school students for life after graduation.

The program, which aligns with CIS Rowan’s mission to envelop students in a supportive community and empower them to achieve academic success, provided thorough assistance in college and career preparedness. Participants took part in interactive workshops centered on college planning, financial aid and career exploration, featuring sessions on registering with the College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC), interpreting college award letters, assessing college fit and exploring scholarship opportunities.

“‘My Future Me’ goes beyond simply gaining college admission — it’s about helping students envision the various possibilities available to them and arming them with the knowledge and confidence to make well-informed choices,” CIS Rowan Executive Director James Davis said.

The program wrapped up with a memorable four-day college tour that took students to several locations across North Carolina and Virginia. The itinerary included visits to Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Hampton University, and Old Dominion University. Students participated in enriching cultural and educational activities, such as a cruise in Hampton Harbor, and trips to the Virginia Air and Space Museum and the Virginia Museum of Natural Science, bringing their academic exploration to life.

For many of the participants, it was their first opportunity to visit a college campus.

“Experiencing the campuses firsthand made me realize that college is truly an option for me,” expressed one student.

Communities In Schools Rowan remains committed to providing programs that equip students with practical skills, exposure to higher education opportunities, and the confidence to navigate their paths.

“The My Future Me Summer Program represents just one of the numerous initiatives that CIS Rowan offers to help bridge the gap between high school and achieving success in higher education or careers,” said a release from the organization.

To find out more about Communities In Schools Rowan and its offerings, visit www.cisrowan.org.