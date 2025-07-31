Man found dead in roadway had been shot

Salisbury police received a call about 7:25 a.m. Wednesday about a man lying in the road at the intersection of Long and Liberty streets.

The caller reported the man was unresponsive, and when officers arrived, they realized the man had been shot and was dead.

Police have identified the victim as Willie Johnson Jr., 32.

Initial information and evidence indicated Johnson may have been shot at home in the 800 block of Park Avenue before he ended up at the spot where he was found.

This is an active investigation and detectives are continuing to follow leads and gather evidence. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is assisting the Salisbury Police Department with the case. At this time, there is no indication of an active threat to the community.

If anyone in the community has any information concerning this case, they’re asked to call Lt. Casper at 704-638-5211. All information received will remain confidential.