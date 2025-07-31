Incidents and felony arrests — July 31

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Property damage due to vandalism on Lowder Road reportedly occurred between 3:31 p.m. July 1 and 10:30 na.m. July 7. It was reported July 28.

• An assault on U.S. Hwy. 52, Gold Hill reportedly occurred between 2 a.m. July 26 and 2:21 p.m. July 28.

• Property damage due to vandalism on Hidden Valley Road reportedly occurred between 2:30 p.m. July 27 and 9:24 p.m. July 28.

• A larceny on Suncreek Lane reportedly occurred between 8 a.m. and 9:40 p.m July 28.

• Miquan Moses Mack, 38, was charged July 28 with fugitive from justice.

• Shania Marie Dixon, 41, was charged July 28 with possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Salisbury Police reports

• An assault on North Shaver Street reportedly occurred about 8:30 a.m. July 29.

• An assault on Clancy Street reportedly occurred about 9:50 a.m. July 29.

• A larceny on South Jackson Street reportedly occurred between 11 p.m. July 29 and 12:39 a.m. July 30. Total estimated loss was $5,025.