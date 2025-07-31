High school girls basketball: Wedding the summer highlight for Raiders

By Mike London

LANDIS — Popular South Rowan teacher-coaches Tyler Downs and Alex Allen tied the knot recently in one of the social events of the summer.

They stuck with the process, dating for about three years, then getting engaged, and then saying their vows in July.

It will take some time for people to get accustomed to referring to the former Alex Allen, who was a star player in basketball and soccer in her days as a Carson Cougar, as Alex Downs, but they’ll get used to it.

This summer was one of those times when she was thankful to be a schoolteacher. She had two months off, and that gave her time to put the nuptials together.

Planning the wedding, starring in the wedding, and then heading north for the post-wedding trip took up most of the new Ms. Downs’ summer, but she is confident that South Rowan girls basketball is in a good place right now.

“Tyler and I went to Maine for the honeymoon, and it was glorious,” she said. “Lots of sunshine every day and 70 degrees. Just perfect weather. Then we came back to North Carolina and it’s 95 degrees. We didn’t do any basketball camps this summer, as we had girls getting in their family vacations and girls playing volleyball and girls going to softball camps. But we did have some open gyms, and I got to see everyone. I saw a lot growth.”

South was 7-16 in 2024-25, but was more compeitive than that sounds. The average game for South was a 48-40 loss, and those numbers were skewed somewhat by the strong Robinson team that scored 63, 64 and 65 against the Raiders and won each game by at least 30.

South has such a large group of rising seniors that Allen is optimistic South can put together the sort of special season that an East Rowan team loaded with seniors pulled off in 2024-25.

“We could have seven seniors on the team, and they’re really good athletes and really good girls and really good students who have been fun to coach,” Downs said. “Most of them play multiple sports.”

It’s unlikely any of those girls is suddenly going to fill up the hoop like Mary Church, but maybe one of those Raiders is going to make the sort of jump that Sadie Featherstone did for the Mustangs her senior year. Featherstone went from scoring once a week to scoring 10 points per game.

South’s senior class includes familiar names such as Meghan Eagle, Coker softball commit Danica Krieg, Avery Fisher, Ella Morgan, Dabrianna “Day” Pharr.

Eagle, Fisher and Pharr fall into the solid and dependable category. They’re steady and battle all night.

Morgan and Krieg have shown special basketball talent in flashes, but week-in, week-out consistency has been elusive.

Paisley Overcash is a rising senior who hasn’t gotten a lot of varsity minutes, but she’ll give the team some depth.

“Our seniors have been around long enough that they know what to do, they know what I expect, and they know how to play,” Downs said. “Their skill level is good. They work hard. They never give up, and people saw that in some games they were able to rally and win last season. All of them have matured since last season and all of them have more confidence than they had last season. It takes confidence to take shots, and it takes confidence to make those shots.”

Leisha Carter, a rising junior, has broken out as a college prospect as a softball outfielder, but Downs expects her to continue to help out the basketball team.

Downs said the most impressive rising freshman that she met at the open gyms was Mary Kate Okula.