Dunbar property in East Spencer still in limbo

EAST SPENCER — The now-empty property on Long Street in East Spencer that was once the Paul Dunbar School and a prominent piece of the town’s history remains in limbo as a potential buyer has gone silent.

Initially, the former Dunbar High School property was sold to the town on April 16 in a foreclosure sale for $1. The town was the only prospective buyer to show for the sale. However, there is a window of time in which counter bids can be filed, and an organization called Legacy of TA came forward and filed a counter offer inside that time frame. The two entities then went back and forth in the bidding process until the bid from Legacy reached $254,000, at which time East Spencer Town Manager stopped bidding for the town.

“We are owed $244,000 for the cleanup we did on the property,” said Douglas. The town invested the money in the cleanup after years of trying to get the former owners to do so. And in order to recover those costs, the town sought and received permission to hold a foreclosure sale.

The facility has been a part of the town since 1900, when it began life as a one-room school house called the East Spencer Negro School. Rooms were added over time, and in 1921, a growth spurt took the then-eight rooms to a new, 11-classroom structure with an auditorium, library, office, cafeteria and even a basement. In 1958, it was renamed Dunbar High School after Paul Laurence Dunbar, one of the first Black poets to gain national recognition and who was published by the age of 14. A decade later, the school was both integrated and renamed, this time as North Rowan Middle School.

By the 1990s, the school was falling into disuse and disrepair. A group of residents stepped in to stop demolition of a portion of the structure. In 1995, still owned by the school system, the facility returned to its honorary name and became the Paul Laurence Dunbar Center, housing both school and public offices and private entities.

At the end of December 2014, parts of the facility were destroyed by a five-alarm fire that required a massive response to contain. However, some of the structure that was not damaged in the fire continued to be used until 2000, when it was clear more of the building had fallen into disrepair. The school system put the property on the market in 2004. The property has gone through several owners since then.

Over the years, there have been a number of people who have advocated for holding on to the property as a legacy for the late Kenneth Fox Muhammad El. Muhammad El chaired a board in 2016 that hoped to turn the Dunbar property into a school. But the North Carolina Charter School Advisory board expressed concern about Muhammad El’s background, noting he was a convicted felon.

In May 2005, he was indicted by a grand jury on 34 federal crimes. The indictment said Muhammad El — then known as Kenneth Fox — along with two former East Spencer aldermen and a Winston-Salem businessman conspired, solicited and accepted illegal payments. The indictment alleged that he and others mishandled large sums of federal funds that East Spencer received through loans, grants, subsidies and other assistance. Muhammad El pleaded guilty to only two of the charges in late 2005 for wide-ranging and covered crimes he committed while mayor of East Spencer until 2001. The main charges were conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, federal program bribery, affect commerce through extortion, use of mail to promote bribery and promote money laundering. He also pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining property through false pretenses.

County leaders were willing to give Muhammad El a second chance, appointing him to the Rowan County Housing Board in 2014.

During Muhammad El’s application for charter school approval, the advisory board also expressed concerns about the management company Muhammad El and his board had chosen — Torchlight Academy, they said, had an F rating and an extremely low ranking among N.C. schools.

Muhammad El and the board declined to choose new chairman or a new management company, and did not receive approval from the state.

Muhammad El died in May of 2023 at the age of 64, and a number of people have worked since then to find a way to pay tribute to his legacy, noting that he had numerous accomplishments in his life that far outweighed his convictions.

That same spring of 2023, the town of East Spencer paid almost $200,000 for a crew to remove the fire-damaged portions of Dunbar, and the town put a lien on the property to recover that cost. In early spring of this year, 2025, Douglas and the town sought foreclosure from the courts, and a judge approved a foreclosure sale.

Douglas said the attorney that has handled the foreclosure for the town has reached out several times to Legacy of TA, but has not received a response, and he is concerned that the purchase may not happen.

Douglas explained that it has taken some time for the purchase to get on the court docket for court confirmation, but it is scheduled for Aug. 11, and once the judge confirms the final bid, Legacy will have 15 days to pay the full purchase price, minus a $12,700 deposit.

“My understanding from our attorney is that if it is not paid in 15 days, the deposit is forfeited and the property will return to a foreclosure sale,” said Douglas. And the town will once again bid.

Research into the Legacy of TA Charter School, also known as Legacy Academy, indicates that the California school has faced a number of challenges, from delayed openings to compliance and financial management issues to state intervention. A number of questions arose and at one point, the Santa Clara County Board of Education asked for a substantial revision to the school’s charter. Eventually the state took control of the school’s assets and nonprofit operations, which has been challenged in court.

It is not completely clear if this is the same entity that bid on the Dunbar property as no one from that organization, or the person who allegedly bid on their behalf, has returned messages.

Douglas said the town is already working with a group on a master plan for the property in anticipation that the sale falls through.

“From what I have been told, the goal would be to put a charter school on the property if Legacy does purchase it,” said Douglas. “But the property is no longer zoned for education,” and East Spencer is not in a place where a charter school would be successful. The Board of Aldermen and Douglas have been working for several years to grow the town’s commercial tax base to ease the burden on residential tax payers. There are a number of options that Douglas says will benefit residents, but right now, a school is not one of them.

Instead, he said the town leaders are discussing plans for the property that, once cleared, would be a multi-use project that would include a community center, a market, residential properties and commercial ventures.

Some areas of the buildings still contain asbestos, he said, and the town has begun working on applications for Brownfield grants to clear the land to prepare it for redevelopment.

Mayor Barbara Mallett has said that “everyone in town has some memory of the Dunbar property,” and because of its central location and its history, most residents want to see it become a central point of pride for the town once again.

But as the process drags on, the buildings fall farther into disrepair, with trees and shrubs not only growing around the building, but now inside. Graffiti covers many of the walls and windows are either broken or boarded up.

Residents who live in houses that surround the property are also more than ready for the site to be cleaned.

“I wouldn’t have moved in here if I had known it was going to take this long to get that place cleared up,” said a man who lives just across the street from the property but who declined to give his name. “It just looks bad, and you know bad things are happening inside there.”