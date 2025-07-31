Democrats’ annual Family Fun Fest returns

The annual Democrats’ Family Fun Fest is scheduled for next week.

The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 9, at Shoaf’s Wagon Wheel, 151 Barn Dance Dr., Salisbury, from noon to 4 p.m. The Fun Fest will begin with a potluck lunch at 1 p.m. Please bring a food item to share.

The Fun Fest will offer a silent auction, the popular 50/50 raffle, a button and sign-making area for youth, and a Democratic Swag Store. Live music will be provided by That DAM Band (Dave, Allen, Mike and friends).

Local candidates will be introduced and speak briefly.

“Here at the yearly RCDP Fun Fest is an opportunity to meet many of these candidates,” said a release from the local party. “Come out to eat, learn about candidates running for local office, and enjoy the afternoon with friends at Shoaf’s Wagon Wheel.”