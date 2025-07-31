Dear Neighbor: Pam Bloom: What will make a difference?

By Pam Bloom

After recent news of 500 metric tons of U.S.-taxpayer food being left to waste and now burned rather than going to hungry children, the question officials should answer is why? Isn’t it about time for all of us to consider what is right, sensible, or fair and stop always toeing a party line?

For example, there’s a bill brewing in Raleigh, HB 958 – Election Law Changes, that contains sections that make no sense if you believe in democracy and that your vote is your voice.

Section 3.1 proposes making it illegal for anyone on the state or local Boards of Election “ from encouraging or promoting voter turnout in any election. ” What? Why not encourage voting?

What? Ranked choice voting in other states is showing that it can be a good tool for improving voter preference during elections. Yet section 2.5 would end this discussion by making it law “ that rank choice voting is prohibited in any referendum, primary, or other election in NC. ” W hy? It doesn’t take a wild guess to answer that one.

hy? And why would any bill make it harder for the military overseas to cast their votes? I think it’s appalling that legislators aren’t making it easier for those serving in uniform to vote from wherever they are stationed.

Power can be intoxicating, no matter what administration or party. On July 4, the current president signed a bill that gives ICE, the main agency responsible for arresting and deporting people within the United States, $75 billion, a number larger than the combined budgets of the FBI, DEA, Bureau of Prisons, and other federal law enforcement. What? So far, we are seeing a very tiny percentage of undocumented people being taken and detained who are violent criminals. Instead, we are seeing life altering mistakes made as American citizens are being arrested, as hard working neighbors who may be here legally or may be undocumented, (generally a civil violation, not a criminal one) are taken from their families and sent to detention camps. Why? That’s one I can’t understand.

So what do we pick? Power and a party line? Fear of others or of those currently in power? Or can we remember something often touted by both parties and disenfranchised voters? Can love of country, common sense, a good dose of reality, and empathy make us better citizens? If not, what will?

