Celebrate back-to-school season with afternoon tea at the NC Museum of Dolls, Toys & Miniatures

SPENCER — The N.C. Museum of Dolls, Toys & Miniatures has invited families to kick off the school year with its Back-to-School Afternoon Tea from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday.

“This sweet send-off to summer promises fun for all ages — and plenty of opportunities to make lasting memories,” wrote the organization in a release for the event.

In addition to enjoying traditional tea options, lemonade and homemade goodies, guests will enjoy an afternoon filled with playful and educational activities. The event will feature a museum scavenger hunt, a hands-on craft, games, and a raffle (tickets sold separately). Every attendee will also have a chance to win one of two 18-inch dolls as a door prize.

All ages are welcome and guests are encouraged to bring along their favorite doll, toy or teddy bear to share in the fun.

The event will be held at the N.C. Museum of Dolls, Toys & Miniatures located at 440 South Salisbury Ave., Spencer. The cost for attending the event is $5 for museum members and $10 for non-members plus museum admission. Raffle Tickets will be sold onsite.

Space is limited to 24 guests, and registration is required by Friday. To register, complete the registration form found on ncmdtm.org/events. For help with registration, call the museum at 704-762-9359.

Non-members can pay for both event and museum admission in a single transaction through the online registration form.

The museum will also be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beforehand to allow guests to explore the exhibits before tea time.