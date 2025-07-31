Catawba College and The Carter Center deepen partnership to strengthen democracy in NC

$800,000 in new funding advances joint efforts to increase voter confidence in elections and reduce polarization across state

SALISBURY — Catawba College is continuing and expanding its collaboration with The Carter Center to promote democratic resilience and reduce political polarization in North Carolina. Through its Center for North Carolina Politics & Public Service, Catawba will serve as the state’s primary partner in advancing civic education, constructive public discourse and election integrity.

Anonymous gifts of $800,000 will support this partnership. These resources will fund public awareness campaigns on election administration, depolarization pilot programs, public town halls and opinion research to better understand North Carolinians’ views on elections and democratic health.

The partnership began in 2023 when Catawba co-sponsored the Commission on the Future of North Carolina Elections alongside The Carter Center-supported NC Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections. Over 15 months, more than 60 North Carolinians representing a wide range of perspectives examined key aspects of election administration. Their work culminated in a nearly 200-page report released in February 2025.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to graduate responsible citizens equipped for public service,” said Dr. David P. Nelson, president of Catawba College. “Together with The Carter Center and the North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections, we are committed to cultivating civic resilience by fostering understanding, reducing polarization and promoting trust in democratic systems.”

Through this partnership, Catawba College will continue to support the North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections, part of a multi-state Carter Center effort to address election misinformation, prevent political violence and elevate accurate information about how elections are conducted.

“North Carolina’s Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections has been instrumental in hosting dozens of bipartisan town halls educating North Carolinians about elections,” said Nathan Stock, associate director of Conflict Resolution Programs at The Carter Center. “We look forward to continuing this work and expanding its reach in partnership between The Carter Center and the Center for North Carolina Politics & Public Service.”

Dr. Michael Bitzer, professor of politics and history and director of Catawba’s Center for North Carolina Politics & Public Service, added, “This is a powerful opportunity to deepen our impact. I’m honored to work with The Carter Center to support grassroots civic engagement and help North Carolinians better understand and participate in our democratic process.”

“I am particularly honored by the significant support a generous benefactor has given to the N.C. Politics Center to support this work and am grateful for the confidence in our efforts to help North Carolinians understand their electoral and political landscape,” Bitzer said.

Jennifer Roberts, former mayor of Charlotte and four-term Mecklenburg County Commissioner, will serve as a senior advisor, and Bob Orr, former associate justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, will serve as a senior consultant to the initiative. Roberts and Orr previously co-led the N.C. Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections, and both served on the steering committee of the state’s election commission project.

With new resources and an ongoing commitment to bipartisan collaboration, this partnership promises to strengthen efforts to ensure informed, engaged, and resilient democratic participation in North Carolina.