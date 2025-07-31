“Ball Is Ball” — How football and soccer unite Livingstone College’s rising athletes 

By Deborah Walker

Livingstone College News Service

SALISBURY — Although American and European football share a similar westernized name, the homonymic sports originated on separate continents in separate cultures with separate rules: one focused on strategy and the other on strength. The games even have two different celebration dates: National Football Day was July 19 and National Soccer Day was Monday.

No matter what separates the intercontinental competitions, however, at Livingstone College the games unite students through shared collegiate and cultural pride.

“I’ve been playing soccer since I was five,” said Joel Thompson, a sophomore from Ghana. “It’s where I feel the most joy and where I truly belong.” For Thompson, soccer has never just been a pastime, it’s been a constant source of comfort, connection and opportunity.

Though he received offers from other colleges with established soccer programs, Thompson chose Livingstone College for a different reason: not to join a team, but to create one. He was drawn to the opportunity to build something new and to the college’s legacy of honoring African excellence — particularly the impact of Dr. James Emman Kwegyir Aggrey, a Ghanaian scholar, educator and pan-Africanist who studied and later taught at Livingstone College. Aggrey’s influence remains embedded in the institution, reflected even on one of the campus buildings that bears his name.

“I didn’t see the lack of a program as a setback, I saw it as my calling,” Thompson said. “I wanted to start something that could grow long after I graduate. I wanted international students like me to feel seen, to feel like we belong here, too.”

Since arriving, Thompson has helped form a student-led soccer club that now includes a growing roster of both male and female players. The co-ed team has competed in scrimmages and is now fundraising for jerseys, with hopes to earn a coach and formal recognition.

“Livingstone has really supported us and wants to see us succeed,” Thompson said. “We’ve even had coaches who didn’t know much about soccer at first, but after seeing our passion and watching us practice every night, they committed to helping us, stepping up to coach and stand behind us.”

That momentum, he believes, is just the beginning. “Soccer could triple our international student population. It’s a bridge for culture, unity and community pride,” he said.

Thompson’s dream for a soccer club in Salisbury isn’t unique. A few miles away from campus, it’s a reality.

Daniel Matangira, co-founder of the Piedmont Soccer Club, has spent decades building a soccer movement in Salisbury. A native of Zimbabwe, Matangira said his love for the sport was “instilled from childhood.”

“In Africa, soccer is more than a game. It’s a way of life,” he said. “You wake up and you breathe it. It’s how we connect, how we grow, it’s our identity.”

Since arriving in the U.S. in the early ’90s, Matangira has watched soccer go from a fringe activity in Rowan County to a force of unity and local pride. Today, Piedmont Soccer Club enrolls more than 300 children and teens, and Matangira envisions even deeper partnerships with institutions like Livingstone College.

“Now almost every county and city have soccer. It’s one of those things you can’t avoid. It’s coming, whether the community sees it now or next week, it’s on its way,” he said. “Livingstone has a chance to be at the heart of it. A formal program wouldn’t just attract players; it would drive culture, economy and enrollment. It would give students, especially international ones, a place to feel at home.”

Matangira sees Livingstone as a natural partner in the sport’s growth, especially as more students like Thompson work to build a lasting foundation.

He sees the potential for collaboration between the club and the college, including shared coaching resources, recruitment pipelines and community tournaments. “Imagine a kid from Boston visiting Salisbury for a tournament and saying, ‘I want to go to Livingstone,’” Matangira said. “That’s how you grow a legacy.”

For Livingstone’s Athletic Director Clifton Huff — a Livingstone alumnus, former student-athlete, and now the leader shaping the college’s athletic future — the connection between American and European football runs deeper than wins and losses.

“Soccer is one of the most challenging sports in the world,” Huff said. “It takes conditioning, discipline and vision; just like football. It’s the world’s game. And what both sports have in common is that they teach you how to work as a team, how to set a goal and how to go after it.”

Huff sees the momentum growing at Livingstone, especially among international students. While he acknowledges the logistical challenges of starting a formal soccer program, like enrollment numbers, funding and facilities, he believes the future is promising.

On the other side of campus, and on the opposite end of the athletic spectrum, football wide receiver Davyn Reid brings grit, leadership and brotherhood to the Blue Bear football program.

The Campbell University transfer enrolled at Livingstone after touring the campus with his younger brother who was committing to the team as a freshman. That visit was his turning point.

“The coaches made me feel wanted,” Reid said. “It felt like family.”

For him, the decision wasn’t just about football; it was about faith, mentorship and legacy. “I’ve never played with my little brother before, so it’s a blessing. I get to be there for him; not just as a teammate, but as his blood.”

His journey into the sport started when he was a six-year-old playing for a pee-wee team in Winston-Salem called the Bobcats. The father of one of Reid’s friends was the team coach. “We used to play in the neighborhood all the time. One day he told me to come out to the field, and I’ve been playing ever since.”

Football, Reid said, transformed him mentally and spiritually. “Every coach I’ve had taught me something different: about life, about manhood. That’s why I start every day thanking God. Football gave me purpose, but my faith gives me direction.”

Despite limited facilities and resources, Reid believes the Blue Bear football program has something deeper: unshakable heart. “We get it out the mud,” he said. “We might not be the biggest team, but we’re the hungriest. Everything is earned here. We build unity in the locker room, in the weight room and on that field.”

Now entering a new season, with the Blue Bears set to play their first game on Aug. 28, against the University of Charleston, Reid is motivated by more than just stats; he’s driven by the impact he wants to leave behind. “I want to be remembered as the guy you could count on, the guy who gave his all,” he said.

For both Reid and Thompson, football — whether American or international — is more than a sport. It’s a language, a community and a calling. “Ball is ball,” Reid said. “Whether you’re tackling or sliding, it’s about teamwork, strategy, and passion. We’re all chasing the same goal.”