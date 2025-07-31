Back-to-School Splash event coming to China Grove on Friday

Submitted

In celebration of National Health Center Week (NHCW), Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers (CRCHC) is giving back in a big way. Our team is donating over 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies to students across Rowan, Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties. The local event in Rowan County will take place on Friday.

“What makes this initiative especially meaningful is that many of the supplies were donated by CRCHC staff and purchased by the organization,” said a release from the organization. “It’s a grassroots effort showing how healthcare professionals are stepping up to support students beyond the walls of our clinics.”

The backpacks will be distributed at back-to-school events throughout NHCW as we highlight this year’s theme: “60 Years of Improving Our Nation’s Health.”

The Back-to-School Splash event in China Grove takes place on Aug. 1, from 5-7 p.m., at 205 Swink St.