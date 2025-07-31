Ask Us: What is the status of the closed train ride at Dan Nicholas Park?

SALISBURY — Rowan County Parks and Recreation continues to tweak Dan Nicholas Park to bring it in line with ADA standards, and as part of that Director Nick Aceves provided an update on the train ride.

The train has been closed since August of 2024, when it derailed. At the time, the county made the decision to indefinitely close the attraction and replace the train ride, which included engines and cars that were over 70 years old in some cases.

“These trains are old, they are problematic, and it’s in the best interest of everyone, with their age and them being vintage, that we go ahead and close it,” said former Parks and Recreation Don Bringle at the time.

Parks and Recreation is now in the process of determining the footprint of the new attraction, as Director Nick Aceves said that the department hopes to widen the tracks from 16 inches to 24 inches. The larger tracks would allow for a larger train, which would include an “ADA car and roomier seats versus the previous train,” wrote Aceves in an email on Wednesday.

That widening would necessitate a footprint for the ride that would be larger, but not by a significant amount, to allow for a larger turn radius, he wrote.

Because of the terrain around the ride, Aceves wrote that he hesitated to put a timeline on reopening the train, but that he had his fingers crossed they would be able to reopen it for the 2026 summer.

