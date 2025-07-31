An easier option: Main Street Marketplace expands meal kit pickup to Salisbury

CHINA GROVE — Main Street Marketplace’s meal kit pickup is coming to Salisbury.

The China-Grove-based nonprofit recently announced that, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 6, its Marketplace Meal Kit program will expand to Salisbury, offering a convenient new pickup location from noon to 2 p.m. through a collaborative partnership with Meals on Wheels Rowan.

“This expansion reflects our shared commitment to increasing access to fresh, healthy, locally sourced food while supporting long-term community sustainability,” Executive Director Hope Oliphant said in a release. “We are deeply grateful to Meals on Wheels Rowan for their partnership in making this new site possible.”

According to that release, each Marketplace Meal Kit includes all the ingredients needed to prepare a “wholesome, seasonal recipe” at home. Subscribers will not only enjoy nutritious meals, they also play a direct role in funding the broader mission of Main Street Marketplace.

Every purchase helps:

Support local farmers and food producers

Create jobs, often for graduates of empowerment programs

Ensure affordable access to fresh food for families experiencing food insecurity

China Grove’s Main Street Marketplace makes a difference in the lives of its clients by offering a tier-based pricing scale for its selection of healthy, locally-sourced foods.

Earlier this year, Main Street Marketplace rolled out the meal kit subscription pilot program aimed at both supporting local farmers and creating a much-needed funding source for the Equitable Community Market.

“We want our neighbors to be able to be self-sufficient,” Oliphant said at the time. “We want as an organization to not just be asking for handouts, but also to be self-sufficient.”

Oliphant indicated that the organization was working with several potential partners in Salisbury, but certain things like refrigeration required that they find the right space for the drop-off point.

“We thought if we could do a subscription, then that would help, and then also having a location in Salisbury to deliver would allow people in Salisbury to support us,” Oliphant said. “We have a lot of tours, and people come from Salisbury and they love what we’re doing, but to make the trip down here a lot of times (can be difficult).”

With the new location, those trips south will no longer be necessary.

“We’re thrilled to bring this offering to more neighbors and we thank Meals on Wheels Rowan and everyone who helps make this work possible, one meal at a time,” the recent release said.

How to sign up



Visit www.marketandmeeting.org/mealkits to learn more and subscribe. Participants can now choose between the original China Grove pickup location or the new Salisbury site at Meals on Wheels Rowan.