Stealing Hearts: Catawba’s Chrismon turns bases into benefits

ROCKWELL — Baseball is America’s past time, but for one player on Catawba College’s team, it was a way to make a difference.

Nathan Chrismon is a rising senior at Catawba College. He spent the last year in Salisbury playing baseball for the Indians after transferring from East Carolina University, but he also spent that time leaving a lasting impression on the juvenile residents of Nazareth Children’s Home in Rockwell.

Through a connection with former Nazareth board member Bob Bost, Chrismon got in touch with the organization that provides care for youth in the Department of Social Services custody.

“At ECU, they did volunteer work and stuff like that, so when he came to Catawba he wanted to do stuff like that,” Nazareth Development Director Heather Haaland said. “Nathan and I started talking about what they could do and how to get the baseball team involved. They did a cookout and came out here playing basketball with the kids, spending an afternoon with them on a weekend.”

Initially, the partnership was just that day of outreach.

“(Stealing Hearts) started last fall and it is a way for us to get some community service as a team and a way to help out Nazareth,” Chrismon said.

Haaland added, “It was a great day for the kids. They like it when people from the community want to come because it shows them that there are people who care about them.”

However, it soon took on a new component that has had a huge impact.

“In the spring, we had our first fundraiser,” Chrismon said.

He explained Stealing Hearts was a game sponsorship; $300 for a single game or $500 for a double header. Additionally, for every stolen base in the game, $25 was tacked onto the total.

“We are thankful for the sponsors, who were all local,” Chrismon said.

On Tuesday, Chrismon visited Nazareth Children’s Home to present them a check with the $7,500 that was raised. That money has already created an experiential memory that the kids at Nazareth won’t likely forget anytime soon, as Haaland explained.

“Last year was the first time (our kids) got to do a beach trip,” Haaland said.

However, due to limited resources, the trip was only scheduled for a week, with each kid being able to go for just two nights.

“This year, due to Stealing Hearts and the big donation, we were able to book the beach house for two weeks so all the kids got to go for four days, three nights and did not have to overlap,” Haaland said.

For kids in the position of those at Nazareth, getting to go to the beach was something many of them would not otherwise have even considered a possibility.

“It is our place to take care of them and give them a loving environment,” Haaland said. “When it is summer time, we still want them to have the same experiences as every other kid gets to have. Well, what do most people do in the summer time? They go to the beach. A lot of our kids had never even been to the beach before so that was a cool thing.”

Since the beach trip only cost $6,500, it left an additional $1,000 for a picnic table.

“In our picnic shelter on campus where our kids gather in the evenings and weekends, we have cookouts there,” Haaland said. “Our tables were old, 20 years old. So we got new tables in May. They are metal, powdercoated and safe, but they are expensive. We have done a picnic campaign to get those tables sponsored. Stealing hearts is also sponsoring one of those tables, so it will have a plaque that says from ‘your friends at Catawba College.’”

As he prepared to present the check, Chrismon said he was feeling gratitude.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity,” he said. “I would not be able to do it without all the support and the help.”

Chrismon gave shout outs to those who made it possible, from his family and teammates to his coach and to the sponsors: Ranchside Veterinary Clinic Inc.; Pavement Management Services, LLC; B&R Realty; Extreme Performance; Gary & Deirdre Blabon; Ranchside Vet Clinic; Donald & Judith Bost; GNC Salisbury; Skadoosh Enterprises; Eric Slipp; Clay & Hallie Young; Tim Schenk Electric; Catawba Football; Wil Huneycutt; Jeff & Donna Childress; and Falcon Financial.

“We are very grateful for Nathan, Catawba baseball and this partnership and what we look forward to the future of what we can do together,” Haaland said.