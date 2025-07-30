Sheriff’s office called for help in ICE incident

CHINA GROVE — During the morning Monday, July 28, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was advised that ICE agents had a warrant for a person they said had been verified as being illegally residing in the country and would be serving the warrant at a home on Meadowcreek Drive.

When agents took that adult male into custody and placed him in their vehicle to leave, reports say one of the man’s sons got into a black Honda Ridgeline and blocked the agents’ vehicle from leaving. When the agent tried to drive around the Honda, the son backed into the ICE agents’ vehicle, pushing it off the road and into a ditch.

Neither the agents nor the man in custody were injured, and agents called Rowan County deputies for assistance.

Reports from the deputies who arrived on scene say the son had parked the Honda and gone into a house, and the person ICE had in custody refused to give permission for deputies to go into the house to search, so they had to apply for a search warrant.

By the time investigators were able to get into the house, the son was gone.

ICE agents had already removed the man in their custody, Jose Ortiz, from the scene.

Deputies from Rowan County continue to search for Beli Onel Corbera Romero, the son, for whom they have a warrant charging him with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer.

“This is just a local picture of what is going on across the nation,”said Sheriff Travis Allen.

Romero may be driving the black Honda Ridgeline or a gray one that is a family vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700 or Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.