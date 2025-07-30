Minor league baseball roundup: Hightower heating up

From staff reports

Minor league update …

San Diego Padres prospect Cobb Hightower (East Rowan), a third-round pick last summer, has been on a roll in the last week.

Hightower went 11-for-20 in a four-game stretch, with a trio of three-hit games, to boost his batting average from .210 to .240.

Hightower has scored 29 runs in 39 games and has driven in 21.

His OBP is a solid .368 and his contact rate is fine — 28 walks and 31 strikeouts.

He’s been more aggressive at the plate lately, getting more hits and taking fewer walks. His base-running also has picked up, as he’s 7-for-7 on steals.

•••

Business as usual for Springfield relief pitcher Austin Love, although Love (West Rowan, UNC) did take his first loss of the season recently.

Love is 5-1 with two saves. He has a 2.25 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 36 innings.

Love was a third-round pick by St. Louis out of UNC in 2021.

•••

Vance Honeycutt, a 2024 first-round pick by Baltimore, has been sidelined by a left ankle injury.

That may not be a terrible thing, as it gives Honeycutt (Salisbury, UNC) a break and a chance to reset.

Arguably the best player in UNC history, he’s batting .172 with three homers for the Aberdeen IronBirds.

•••

Owen White (Carson), a second-round pick by Texas out of high school in 2018, is 0-7 for the Charlotte Knights with a 5.25 ERA and 50 strikeouts.

White pitched most recently on July 22 and did well, allowing one earned run in five innings and striking out three.

•••

Carson Whisenhunt (Davie, ECU), a second-round pick by San Francisco in 2022, made his MLB debut against Pittsburgh on Monday. The lefty allowed four runs in five innings. His last three innings were strong, and he may get another start this weekend.

•••

Pitcher CJ Gray (A.L. Brown) signed with the L.A. Angels. Outfielder Kane Kepley (South Rowan, Liberty, UNC) signed with the Chicago Cubs. Infielder Coy James (Davie) signed with Washington. Pitcher Jake Barbee (Robinson) signed with Texas. Their pro debuts are expected this summer.

•••

Dylan Driver (Carson, Catawba) had two hits on July 25 and is batting .233 with 16 runs and seven steals for the Ottawa Titans of the Frontier League.