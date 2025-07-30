Local golf: McIntyre has top-8 finish in Dogwood State

Staff report

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Rowan rising senior golfer Brady McIntyre reached the quarterfinals of the 21st Dogwood State Junior Boys Match Play Championship held at Pilot Knob Park.

Qualifying for the Match Play bracket of 64 was done by stroke play at several courses. McIntyre shot 1-over 72 at Warrior to qualify.

McIntyre won his matches in the Rounds of 64 and 32 before he won 3 and 1 in the Round of 16 t0 make the final eight.

He lost 5 and 4 in the quarterfinals. His opponent, Charlie Horne (Fayetteville), was a sizzling 8-under through 14 holes.

The top-eight finish earned McIntyre tournament exemptions in some Carolina Golf Association events and for next year’s Dogwood Championship. He’ll still be eligible for the Dogwood next year, as he won’t have started college yet.