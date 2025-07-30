Lady Legion softball: Davidson wins another state title

Staff report

SALISBURY — Davidson County Post 8 won its fifth straight Lady Legion state championship on Tuesday.

Davidson needed three games to beat Caldwell County, as Caldwell won the first game of a best-of-three series 9-1.

Davidson bounced back to outscore Caldwell 8-7 and 10-8 at Salisbury Community Park. Davidson came from behind in both games.

Allie Johnston was a star for the Post 8 Choppers, as she hit a grand slam in the second game and a two-run homer in the third game.

The tournament also included host Rowan County and Wilkes County.