Kannapolis agrees to formal contract with DKI

KANNAPOLIS — Since the city of Kannapolis purchased its entire historic downtown core in 2015 for $8.75 million, it has worked with an organization known as DKI or Downtown Kannapolis Inc., which is a consortium of business owners in that downtown area, to promote events and draw traffic downtown.

The city has contributed money toward events and city staff have assisted in the planning, marketing and operation of numerous events, but there has not been a formal agreement outlining what the responsibilities of both the city and DKI would be.

During Monday night’s business meeting of the city council, City Manager Mike Legg presented the council with a formal document.

“This agreement between DKI and the city will help take downtown to the next level,” said Legg. “It outlines our working relationship and sets several goals.”

It includes a budget for this first year of $100,000 plus staff — a part-time communications person and a part-time parks and recreation person, both of which were approved in this year’s budget. Legg said the agreement, for now, will be renewed annually as the city reviews each year to be sure adjustments or changes are not needed.

“At some point, the council may decide to have a contract that goes for several years, but for now, since we are just initiating this, we will do it annually,”he said.

In addition to the $100,000 budget for larger events, the city will give DKI $4,800 for smaller events, such as sidewalk sales, that will not cause the closure of streets. In addition, two part time staff will be hired to work with and for DKI, a communications coordinator and a parks and recreation staffer. Until those positions are filled, city staff will fill those roles. The two part-time positions are in the budget the city just approved, and Legg told council members that if for any reason the positions became unnecessary, those two people could turn their work toward the city.

“I just want to clarify that the $100,000 will remain under the control of the city,” queried councilor Ryan Dayvault. Legg confirmed that it will, saying invoices will be submitted to the city and the city will pay the invoices directly, which Dayvault said he found that reassuring.

Dayvault did question one requirement in the agreement which states that other entities outside of DKI and/or the city can hold events in the downtown area, which incorporates the Dale Earnhardt Boulevard and Main Street loop, but if those event are determined to be “major” events, the sponsor must get approval from DKI before being allowed to apply to the city for a special event permit.

“My concern is that creates another level of bureaucracy someone will have to go through, and the city is the special events permitter, so we would have the final say anyway,” he said. He did not want other entities to be denied by DKI when they might very well be approved by the city.

But Legg assured him that he did not think that would be the case, as most events would benefit DKI members and in fact all businesses in the area, but noted that should that issue arise, the council could revisit it.

Legg said his understanding is that between 50 and 60 percent of the businesses in the DKI area have joined, and others “are likely waiting to see how this works.”

In truth, much of what is outlined in the agreement has already been happening, but this clarifies the terms. The goal is to help the city protect its substantial investment in the downtown storefronts and businesses.

“We should go ahead and approve this tonight as it’s written and then, in the months and years ahead, if there are new or different ideas, entertain them then,” said councilor Tom Kincaid. “These businesses are waiting for us.”

Mayor Darrell Hinnant agreed.

“I have personally spoken to a number of these businesses, and they say ‘we are ready to go, we just need you to get out of our way,'” Hinnant said.

Legg explained that half of the $100,000 budget is to cover staffing, and the other half will be for event costs including marketing. He said the number chosen is “a shot in the dark, because since we are just getting started with this, we really have no idea what the costs will be.”

DKI will be responsible for gathering the involvement of and input from all downtown businesses, whether they are members or not.

There is a specific division of duties, and among those DKI must accomplish are developing an annual work plan and budget, including marketing, promotions and an events calendar. And they will be required to keep the city advised in an ongoing manner of all activities, including all market outreach.

For the city’s part, it will provide funding for downtown marketing, events and capital improvements from city’s budget. The city will assist with development and maintenance of the website, newsletter, event calendar and social media for downtown. The marketing will be for all of downtown, not for DKI as an organization and not for specific businesses. As is available, city will bring in resources from partners such as the Cabarrus Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Rowan Tourism Development Authority.

The city also will maintain a full membership in DKI, but the funding the city provides will cover their full annual membership.

The council unanimously approved the plan, with the clear understanding that it is a beginning, and subject to change. Legg noted that his staff will be coming back to the council with additional capital requests in the next two meetings that will be separate from the money set aside for marketing and operations.