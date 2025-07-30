Incidents and felony arrests — July 30

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Salisbury Police reports

• Property damage on West 15th Street reportedly occurred about 3:45 p.m. July 28.

• A larceny from Jake Alexander Boulevard West reportedly occurred about 7 p.m. July 28.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• An assault on East Ritchie Road reportedly occurred between 4:05 and 4:54 a.m. July 27.

• An assault on Peeler Road reportedly occurred about 8:29 a.m. July 27.

• An assault on Log Barn Road reportedly occurred about 6 p.m. July 27.

• McKayla Nicole Boyd, 20, was charged July 27 with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and non-assault resist/obstruct/delay of an officer.