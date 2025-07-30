Group packs fun into Monday volunteer times

From left, Audrey Graham, Ivy Graham and Ginny Taylor fill bags with food to be packed into boxes for Rowan Helping Ministries. – Karen Kistler

Some of the Monday Morning Packers fill the boxes on the pallet. Pictured are front, left, Audrey Graham, and Ginny Taylor, right. Back left, Susan Smith and Carole Simmons, at right. – Karen Kistler

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Conversation and sometimes singing, along with a steady rhythm of opening boxes, filling bags and packing boxes takes place every Monday morning, which helps to provide for others in the community.

This group of volunteers, also known as the Monday Morning Packers, gathers on the lower level of the Robertson-Stanback building to prepare boxes of food which are taken across the street to Rowan Helping Ministries and loaded into the cars of those who are in need of these food items.

Susan Smith, who started this group, said she is friends with Kyna Grubb, executive director for Rowan Helping Ministries, and she told her in 2016 that some help was needed there, and so, Smith said, “I think we started in September of 2016.”

Reaching out to others from a Bible study group she was in, Smith said that a lot of volunteers came from that group and they proceeded to go and help for a couple hours on Wednesdays, depending on their schedules.

The decision was made to move their packing time to Tuesday afternoons, and then it became Monday mornings, “which sort of stuck,” she said, and they now meet around 10 a.m. to pack boxes.

At one point, she said, there were 13 people that came to volunteer; however, with COVID, many of the volunteers stopped coming and since then, one of their volunteers has passed away and another has had to move, but a constant, dedicated group continues to come each week and volunteer.

Smith said when the volunteers arrive “everyone just jumps in and does whatever needs to be done without having to be told what to do.”

In addition to helping pack boxes, the group is sometimes needed to pack Food for Thought. “We just help as needed,” she said.

The usual task for the Monday Morning Packers is to take the surplus food that is provided by the USDA and bag it and then place these bags of food into boxes. Twenty boxes are placed on pallets and filled with the food bags, said Smith, and then they are all wrapped and taken across the street to be used as needed.

The bags will contain whatever food is given by the USDA, which sometimes includes “dried cherries, date pieces or lots of different walnuts and pecans. It’s good stuff,” she said. “Sometimes we get a lot of chickpeas. It’s whatever we have,” but she did say they try to make sure there’s a variety and “give away whatever they give us.”

Smith said the group that was there on this particular Monday is a consistent group of helpers plus a couple others who were unable to come on this day, “because a lot of people do other volunteer work,” she said, noting several organizations where some help and how the schedules sometimes conflict. But this group, and occasionally a husband or two, will come to help.

On July 28, there was a group of nine there, two of which were family members visiting from out of state with volunteer Nancy Graham, and accompanied her to help. These included her daughter, Jamie Graham of Texas, and granddaughter Ginny Taylor of Virginia. Two other granddaughters, Ivy and Audrey Graham, from this area, were volunteering as well.

The granddaughters, who range in age from around 8-10, sang camp songs as they worked, which was cute, said Smith.

“We have fun,” said Nancy.

Smith said that several of the girls have been coming to help since they were young. She noted it had been a while since they were able to be, but came when the group volunteered in the afternoons. They would help to break down boxes at that time, and on this day, they were all busy filling bags and loading boxes.

”We like helping,” said Ivy, and sister Audrey said that, “it’s super fun.”

Ginny added that “it feels good to help people.”

“They are good helpers, they all enjoy doing it,” said Smith.

Volunteer Norma Gragg said those at RHM are appreciative of their help, and “it’s rewarding for us to do that.”

The work that the group does, said Smith, is behind the scenes and easy to do, also adding that they would take more volunteers, to which Gragg said, “the more the merrier.”

In speaking of the Monday Morning Packers, Grubb expressed thanks as she said, “we are so grateful for their consistent presence and servant hearts. Week after week, they show up and give their time without hesitation. That kind of commitment is a gift, and we’re blessed to have it.”