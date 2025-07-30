College athletics: Lots of Surry scholars
Published 9:13 pm Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Staff report
DOBSON — Surry Community College placed 13 baseball and softball players on NJCAA All-Academic teams.
Both teams also advanced to their respective World Series.
Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher.
The baseball honorees included Elijah Palmer (West Rowan) and Will Bradshaw (Carson).
NJCAA All-Academic First Team (4.0 grade point average)
Jackson Greene (Hough HS, Cornelius, NC/Baseball)
Carley Joyner (Forbush HS, East Bend, NC/Softball)
NJCAA All-Academic Second Team (3.80 – 3.99 grade point average)
Will Bradshaw (Jesse Carson HS, Salisbury, NC/Baseball)
Bryce Mabe (Atkins HS, Winston-Salem, NC/Baseball)
Cade Gaither (West Iredell HS, Statesville, NC/Baseball)
Chase James (Asheville Christian HS, Fairview, NC/Baseball)
Randy Holleman (West Iredell HS, Statesville, NC/Baseball)
Austin Lapham (Alexander Central HS, Taylorsville, NC/Baseball)
Nichole Cloke (J.M. Robinson HS, Albemarle, NC/Softball)
NJCAA All-Academic Third Team (3.60 – 3.79 grade point average)
Elijah Palmer (West Rowan HS, Mount Ulla, NC/Baseball)
Konor Davis (Alexander Central HS, Taylorsville, NC/Baseball)
Nohr Issa (Starmount HS, Boonville, NC/Baseball)
Brooks Kinser (North Iredell HS, Statesville, NC/Baseball)