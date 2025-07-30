College athletics: Lots of Surry scholars

Staff report

DOBSON — Surry Community College placed 13 baseball and softball players on NJCAA All-Academic teams.

Both teams also advanced to their respective World Series.

Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher.

The baseball honorees included Elijah Palmer (West Rowan) and Will Bradshaw (Carson).

NJCAA All-Academic First Team (4.0 grade point average)

Jackson Greene (Hough HS, Cornelius, NC/Baseball)

Carley Joyner (Forbush HS, East Bend, NC/Softball)

NJCAA All-Academic Second Team (3.80 – 3.99 grade point average)

Will Bradshaw (Jesse Carson HS, Salisbury, NC/Baseball)

Bryce Mabe (Atkins HS, Winston-Salem, NC/Baseball)

Cade Gaither (West Iredell HS, Statesville, NC/Baseball)

Chase James (Asheville Christian HS, Fairview, NC/Baseball)

Randy Holleman (West Iredell HS, Statesville, NC/Baseball)

Austin Lapham (Alexander Central HS, Taylorsville, NC/Baseball)

Nichole Cloke (J.M. Robinson HS, Albemarle, NC/Softball)

NJCAA All-Academic Third Team (3.60 – 3.79 grade point average)

Elijah Palmer (West Rowan HS, Mount Ulla, NC/Baseball)

Konor Davis (Alexander Central HS, Taylorsville, NC/Baseball)

Nohr Issa (Starmount HS, Boonville, NC/Baseball)

Brooks Kinser (North Iredell HS, Statesville, NC/Baseball)