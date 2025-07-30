Attentive local sheriff makes patrol arrest, man ends up being illegal resident

Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen proved last week that he’s not above doing patrol work himself when he spotted a driver with an open beer can in his hand and driving erratically and Allen immediately attempted to stop the driver.

According to a release from Rowan County Sheriff’s Captain Mark McDaniel, on July 21, Allen was traveling on Hwy. 70 near Barber Junction Road when he saw a silver Pontiac sedan swerving across lanes. He then was able to get close enough to see the driver appeared to have an open beer can in his hand.

Allen tried to get the driver to stop, but the man continued to travel on Hwy. 70 at speeds of 50 to 55 mph before eventually pulling into the parking lot of a local business. The driver then jumped out and ran from the scene. Allen chased him, but lost sight of him in a wooded area.

Other deputies then arrived with two K9s who found the driver hiding in a swamp inside the wooded area.

The man was transported to the sheriff’s office but once there, he was unable to provide any identification or his correct identity.

He was fingerprinted during the booking process, and was then identified as Galindo Rodriguez Estrada.

Estrada was initially charged with open container, resisting a public officer, and failure to maintain lane control, and was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

On Tuesday, July 29, an agent with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted an interview with Estrada. As a result, it was determined Estrada is living here illegally, and an ICE detainer, or immigration hold was issued. The detainer will allow the detention center to hold Estrada for up to 48 hours beyond his release date to allow ICE to potentially take Estrada into federal custody for removal purposes.