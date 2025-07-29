Walser Technology Group wins Novant wellness award

HIGH ROCK LAKE — Walser Technology Group received the annual Novant Health Workplace Wellness Award on Saturday at the Dragon Boat Festival, an award given out to the local business that implemented the best workplace wellness program.

Walser Technology implemented a program that aimed to “get our staff out moving and taking their breaks,” said Walser Technology owner Brad Walser.

As part of the program, the company made sure that all 14 of their employees had access to a smart device that could help track their steps, including giving away some to some who did not have any.

Walser then kicked off the event with a group yoga and meditation session at a local studio, followed by offering awards, including Wellness — Teamwork — Growth (WTG) T-shirts and cash prizes, to employees who walked the most steps in a week. The group also offered a prize to the “overall top stepper” after the program was complete.

Gary Blabon, president of Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, said that Walser Technology tracked over 6 million steps throughout the 15-week challenge.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition. We appreciate our employees and y’all spotlighting them on their wellness journeys. We love to be a part of this community, and we just thank you, we’re honored. We’re going to try to keep the steps up and everybody healthy,” said Walser.

The award is handed out annually at the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s Dragon Boat Festival to a local company that has made the most strides in promoting wellness in their workplace. Past winners include Hitachi Metals, Rowan County Government, City of Salisbury, Healthy Rowan, Trinity Oaks, Food Lion, Health Care Management Consultants, Catawba College and Power Curbers.

“The Rowan Chamber commends Walser Technology Group for leading by example and creating a workplace culture that supports health, movement, and employee well-being,” wrote the chamber in a press release.