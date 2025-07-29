Thousands brave heat to attend, compete in Dragon Boat Festival

The Dragon Boat festival was held on the shores of High Rock Lake, where volunteers and team members stand ready to beach the boats.

The F&M Dragon Boat team, Strokes of Genius, heads toward the start line for their second heat of the day.

HIGH ROCK LAKE — Thousands of people braved the heat on Saturday to stop by the Shriners Club by High Rock Lake and enjoy the annual Dragon Boat Festival.

The event serves as the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s premiere event and one of its primary fundraisers.

“I think this really does three things — it introduces people to High Rock Lake, North Carolina’s second-largest lake and one of our best draws, it brings all of our community, companies and organizations out here together and it allows folks from outside our county to get a taste of Rowan County. This is a win-win for everyone,” said Rowan County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Edds.

The event had a lower turnout than prior years, with Chamber President Elaine Spalding placing the estimate at 3,000 versus last year’s approximately 5,000, with Spalding noting that several people pointed to the heat as a major factor in their decision to stay home. Several teams also dropped out, which she said allowed them to tighten up the schedule in an effort to keep the teams out of the sun as much as possible.

Despite the heat lowering it this year, one of Rowan County’s signature events has still grown greatly since its inception 11 years ago, said Chamber Dragon Boat Committee Chairman Daniel Matingara, who has been a part of the committee for five years and been involved with all 11 events.

Steve Fisher, the chair of the chamber’s board of directors, said that he has also been involved with the Dragon Boat Festival from day one as the president and CEO of F&M Bank. While he has not been able to participate himself, he’s been able to outsource his spot on the team to his sons, with both Jack and Max participating this year.

“It’s just great team-building. It’s really taken on a life of its own. At F&M, we’ve got volunteers that design our dragon boat logo, plan the tailgate. We’re a financial company and we’re competitive people, so it’s nice to be able to compete in something that’s not work-related,” said Fisher.

After the interview, Fisher embodied that competitive spirit when cheering as the F&M team, named Strokes of Genius, almost completed a comeback against Charlotte Surge in the qualifying heat, losing by less than an inch.

The winner in the community team category was Gator Bites, which is composed of a combination of people from the newly-formed Piedmont Soccer Club and Cardinal Tire. On the club team side, Golden Koi, a team formed by members of the military community, took home the trophy.

Matangira, who is also the founder of Piedmont Soccer Club and a member of the Gator Bites team, said that he particularly valued the team-building exercise aspect of the event.

Other teams that participated included:

