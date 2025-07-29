Scout’s honor: Troop 443 celebrates century of service

Everyyone who was involved with Scout Troop 443 was invited to pose for a group photo. — Karen Kistler

Karen Kistler

SALISBURY — “This is a big occasion for us,” said Marny Hendrick, as he started the programming portion of the anniversary celebration of Scout Troop 443 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Salisbury on Saturday. The troop officially observed 100 years of continuous charter.

The evening began with a welcome by Troop 443 Scoutmaster Adam Ryerson followed by the presentation of colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, the Scout Oath and Law and invocation.

A large crowd of scouts, past and present, and others gathered in Ritchie Hall for the event, which featured a catered meal, program and several special recognitions.

Hendrick, who has been a member of Troop 443 since the early 1990s, recognized several in attendance who serve in leadership positions, among them being Daniel Holden, assistant scout executive with the Central N.C. Council; Brandon Deal, field director; Dave Roof, cubmaster who has been in scouting for 41 years; and Becky Sides, scoutmaster for the girls’ troop.

In speaking of the girls’ troop, he said they are a strong group, having produced four Eagles since 2019 when girls joined in the traditional scouting program.

In the last 100 years, Hendrick said the troop has “produced a lot of quality young men and women as Eagle Scouts.” Not everybody that’s in the program makes it to Eagle scout but many do, he said, and they took this opportunity to recognize all of the Eagle scouts who were in attendance.

One of the Eagle Scouts, Henry Fairley IV, of Salisbury, provided a history of the troop. In addition to being an Eagle, Fairley is a member of the Gold Rush District Committee, serving as program vice chair, the Gold Rush District historian and district banquet chair.

Fairley said he started in scouting in the third grade with an ultimate goal of becoming an Eagle scout, which is what kept him in the program. It was the historical research that “piqued my interest because eventually I got a degree in history from Catawba College,” he said.

He gave a brief presentation noting that Troop 443 was being recognized “for being the first to achieve this designation of 100 years in the council.”

St. John’s Lutheran Church chartered its scouting program in 1925, making it the oldest continuously chartered troop in the district.

Some of the facts that he told the crowd included the first Eagle scout in the troop was Clyde Sowers in October 1929, which was awarded by Scoutmaster E.L. Weber.

And since that time, 178 members of the troop have been awarded that rank.

Additional milestones included there have been 10 scoutmasters since 1925 with Henry L. Trexler Jr. serving the longest for 36 years; H. Lamar Trexler Sr. and Henry L. Trexler Jr. are the only father and son to serve in the role as scoutmaster; the troop has participated in many activities and trips, estimated at more than 145; they have hiked and done conservation on historic trails 120 times, attended multiple camps, logged many service hours at Frying Pan Tower and earned the Good Turn Unit Conservation Award.

Following the presentation Fairley presented a special limited edition, first-ever Gold Rush Troop Centennial Award to St. John’s Lutheran Church. The official presentation had been made at their district banquet but took the opportunity to share it again during this centennial celebration.

Fairley said that “100 years of service is something to be very proud of, and I hope other units achieve this milestone, but St. John’s has set the pace.”

Before the program ended, guests were given the opportunity to share memories. Several came to the front and told stories of fun times at camp and memories of Scoutmaster Trexler, and the start of a Spirit Award, each causing the crowd to laugh as they too remembered those particular events.

It was during this time that Lucas Douthit recognized Ryerson for his time as scoutmaster and all he had done for many in the room, and Ryerson shared that it was his fourth anniversary on that day when he took that role, which brought lots of applause.

The evening concluded with one final recognition as Ryerson presented a plaque to Hendrick for his faithful service to Troop 443 for the past 35 years as he dedicated his time, leadership and wisdom to generations of scouts.

Hendrick said many ask why he continues with scouting and he said ”it’s the best program in America for leadership, citizenship, time management, you name it, you can’t beat it. So that’s why I stay with it. Thank you, I appreciate the recognition.”

Ryerson said the troop has a long history of adult leaders who have served for many years, and “care about the program and hope to carry the program to the next 100 years.”

One such leader, John McGrail, has been serving for 20 years having joined in 2005 when his oldest son was in the cub program. When he moved up to the troop, McGrail came with him. Now, all three of his sons have attained the rank of Eagle Scout and he has remained because his goal, “is to make sure that we have programs that instill great leadership, great service, just becoming better young men and women, and I think scouting has been just critical to that mission.”

Ryerson’s father, Walt Ryerson who is an Eagle Scout and assistant scoutmaster, and Adam’s son Landen Ryerson, who became an Eagle in 2024 were one example of multiple generations of scouting involved with Troop 443.

Landen said he has been in scouting since first grade and remained in it with a goal of getting his Eagle.

Adam said he started as a Cub Scout leader in Pack 443 with Dave Roof and became a den leader. When his son received his Arrow of Light, “we transitioned to the troop, and it was a natural progression for me to go there.”

He first took on the role of assistant scoutmaster and when asked to be scoutmaster, he at first declined, but was talked into taking that role of leadership.

In reflecting on 100 years of scouting, Adam said, “I think that’s 100 years of opportunities of providing guidance, leadership and development for young people.”

He added that St. John’s is where he attends, and “it’s great that the church understands that it is a valuable opportunity for young people, especially in Salisbury.”