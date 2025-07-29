Salisbury-Rowan Choral Society announces fall season launch

The Salisbury-Rowan Choral Society invites new and returning singers to join as it begins its 116th season of music-making. Voice placement auditions for new singers will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 5. To schedule an audition or to learn more, email Director Emily Copeland at srcs.music.director@gmail.com.

The first rehearsal of the fall season will be held on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 308 W. Fisher Street, Salisbury. Rehearsals will occur weekly on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m.

This season’s concert, planned for Nov. 7 and 8, will feature a vibrant program of folk songs from around the world. Come lend your voice and be a part of this celebrated community tradition.