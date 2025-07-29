My Turn: The wisdom of our past presidents

By Dr. Evelyn Uddin-Khan

Our country today is at the crossroads of democracy and anarchy. Another $9 billion in cuts. Another section of the poor and disabled will be denied food, shelter and medical coverage. ICE is picking up 3,000 people daily.

Did our founding fathers foresee this day, this time, and created the three branches of government to protect democracy? Did the astute and wise Abraham Lincoln’s warning that our democracy will perish from inside and not from outside and we the people are responsible for saving it?

Quotations from wise people are fun to read and they are educational and thought provoking. The wise words of past presidents are worth reflecting on at the present time.

“The presidency is pre-eminently a place of moral leadership.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt

What would President Roosevelt say about “moral leadership” in today’s Oval Office?

“We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution, but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution.” — Abraham Lincoln

One wonders what President Lincoln would say about today’s Congress and the Supreme Court.

“Either you will control your government, or government will control you.” — Ronald Reagan

President Reagan, our government is out of control, we either “control” this government now, or lose everything.

“I believe we (Americans) are strongest as a nation, when the president and Congress work together.” — Barack Obama

President Obama, our strong nation is unravelling before our eyes and we are allowing it to happen.

“Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president …” — Theodore Roosevelt

President Roosevelt, we have a confused country right now that cannot differentiate between country and president.

“Do you want to know who you are? Don’t ask. Act! Action will delineate and define you.” — Thomas Jefferson

President Jefferson, we know we must act right now, but we are slow to get started.

“The buck stops here! Take responsibility.” — Harry S. Truman

President Truman, there is a difference between taking responsibility and taking power. There is a difference between statesmen and showmen.

“Government’s first duty is to protect the people, not run their lives.” — Ronald Reagan

President Reagan, our present government is not interested in protecting us, but in filling their pockets and controlling our lives.

“Yesterday is not ours to recover, but tomorrow is ours to win or lose.” — Lyndon B. Johnson

President Johnson, we lost “yesterday” on Jan. 20, 2025, now we are struggling to recover “tomorrow.”

“Labor disgraces no man, but occasionally men disgrace labor.” — Ulysses S. Grant.

President Grant, our present government has turned honest men, honest laborers into criminals.

“It’s not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” — JFK

President Kennedy, what would you say if you knew your nephew is helping to end democracy in our country?

“America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedom, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” — Abraham Lincoln

President Lincoln, we are in the process of destroying ourselves, and losing our freedom, and unless we wake up and start “fighting” for what you died for, we will lose our freedom.

No. 45, 2000: “I think the only difference between me and the others … is that I’m more honest and my women are more beautiful.”

The difference between No. 47 and the statesmen mentioned above is that he is concerned with greed and exploiting women. Those statesmen, those presidents were concerned about their country, and life, liberty, freedom, justice, the rule of law, the three branches of government, and that America survives as a democracy. He is concerned with money, sex and blind power.

Six people on his Supreme Court sold their power to the devil, and half of Congress will be multi-millionaires in the next three years.

As we get older, we are supposed to be wiser. The assumption is that the lessons life has taught us from childhood to adulthood is supposed to influence our thoughts and decisions, make us better, more responsible people and uphold the trust of the people we serve.

Two branches of this government are inhabited by people with no backbone, no morals, no sense of responsibility, no love for their country and they are part of the checks and balances. They should read and memorize President Lincoln’s words above. They are responsible for our democracy.

It is a living shame that No. 47 should be mentioned on the same page as his predecessors and recorded in history as a president of the United States of America.

Dr. Evelyn Uddin-Khan retired from teaching after 35 years and moved from New York to Salisbury. She is on the Human Relations Committee and volunteers with local organizations including the Literacy Council and Rufty-Holmes Senior Center.