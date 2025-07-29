MLB: Whisenhunt makes debut for Giants

Staff report

SAN FRANCISCO — Carson Whisenhunt, a 24-year-old Davie graduate, made his MLB debut on Monday night.

Whisenhunt, a 6-foot-3 lefty, was the starting pitcher for the Giants in a 6-5 loss to Pittsburgh.

He allowed four runs and one homer in the first four innings, but put up zeroes in the third, fourth and fifth innings. He allowed five hits and two walks. He struck out three.

Whisenhunt is considered the Giants’ top pitching prospect. He was a second round draft pick out of East Carolina in 2022.

He was 8-5 this season at Triple-A Sacramento.

Whisenhunt has a chance to stay in the rotation, as the Giants have some injuries.