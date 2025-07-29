Local golf: Third-place finish in big event for Honeycutt

Staff report

GREENSBORO — Salisbury youngster Camden Honeycutt, a rising freshman (Class of 2029), finished third in the Shootout at the Cardinal, a 36-hole Tar Heel Junior Golf Tour event that concluded on Tuesday.

Honeycutt finished two shots back of the winner. He shot a pair of 3-over pars 74s, although they were much different rounds.

Honeycutt experienced ups and downs on Monday, with four birdies, eight pars, five bogeys and a double bogey.

He didn’t make any birdies on Tuesday, but he was steadier, with 15 pars and three bogeys.

It was a confidence-building showing in the summer heat, with a lot of tough pin placements on a tough Pete Dye course, and a lot of competition.

It was a high school event, with the oldest players being 2025 high school grads who haven’t started college yet.