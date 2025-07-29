Incidents and felony arrests — July 29

Serving drug and probation violation warrants lead to substantial additional charges

A local woman who allegedly violated probation ended up with substantial additional charges after officers who were there to serve the violation warrants found a substantial amount of drugs on her person.

On Friday, July 25, deputies with Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Civil Division went to a home on Larin Way with deputies from Cabarrus County and probation officers in an attempt to serve outstanding warrants on Katie Kerr. There were four warrants for probation violations and failure to appear, and one each for trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in opium or heroin, possession of up to 1/2 ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and interfering with a monitoring device.

After probation officers took Kerr into custody, deputies searched a purse belonging to Kerr and found two bags of suspected fentanyl, one bag of what appeared to be pressed fentanyl pills, one bag of suspected methamphetamine, one plastic bag with a white powder residue, a bag containing one round, blue pill, $160 in cash and a set of digital scales with residue.

Kerr was served with the initial warrants and a Rowan County deputy was awarded additional warrants for the items found in her bag. She was then additionally charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I and schedule II controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kerr was transferred to the Rowan County Detention Center where she is being held on a $700,000 bond.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Property damage due to vandalism on North Main Street was reported at 1:47 p.m. July 24.

• An assault with a knife on Peeler Road reportedly occurred about 1:47 p.m. July 24.

• A woman working in her garden on Old Mill Pond Road, Rockwell was reportedly shot at about 9:15 a.m. July 24.

• A burglary on Majolica Road reportedly occurred between 4 and 5 a.m. July 3 and was reported July 24.

• A larceny on Amity Hill Road, Cleveland reportedly occurred between 8 p.m. July 23 and 11:44 a.m. July 24.

• A larceny from a building on Patterson Road, China Grove reportedly occurred between 2:30 p.m. July 18 and 7:59 a.m. July 19. The theft was reported July 25.

• A burglary with property damage on Texas Place, Kannapolis reportedly occurred between midnight Sept. 1, 2024, and 11:30 a.m. July 25.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on St. Pauls Church Road reportedly occurred between 12:11 p.m. June 25 and 12:11 p.m. July 19, and was reported July 25.

• Deanna Nicole Rogers, 32, was charged July 24 with failure to appear and possession of controlled substance on a penal institution premises.

• Jonathan Lee Howard, 36, was charged July 24 with larceny of a motor vehicle.

Salisbury Police reports

• Property damage on Carolina Boulevard reportedly occurred between 5:48 p.m. April 8 and 5:48 p.m. July 25.

• A burglary on West Monroe Street reportedly occurred between noon July 1 and 10 p.m. July 25. Total estimated loss was $415.

• An assault and car jacking on Gold Hill Drive reportedly occurred about 4:50 a.m. July 26.

• A burglary on Maple Avenue reportedly occurred between 1 and 7:17 a.m. July 26.

• A larceny of automobile accessories from a business on Bendix Drive reportedly occurred between 7:24 p.m. July 24 and 9:21 a.m. July 26. Total estimated loss was $285.

• Vandalism was reported on Old Concord Road between 11 p.m. July 25 and 7 a.m. July 26.

• Larceny of automobile accessories from a business on South Main Street reportedly occurred between 6 p.m. July 25 and 3:41 p.m. July 26. Total estimated loss was $200.

• Property damage on South Clay Street reportedly occurred between 10 p.m. July 25 and 5:45 p.m. July 26.

• A larceny of automobile accessories on Clancy Street reportedly 2 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. July 26. Total estimated loss was $30.

• Property damage from a hit and run on South Church Street reportedly occurred about 1:05 a.m. July 27.

• Property damage from a hit and run on Red River Drive reportedly occurred about 9:50 a.m. July 27.

• An assault on Woodleaf Road reportedly occurred about 12:05 p.m. July 27.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Holmes Street reportedly occurred between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 27. Total estimated loss was $670.